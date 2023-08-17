FUEL LOAD MARKS CRITICAL STEP TOWARD PLANT VOGTLE UNIT 4 COMMERCIAL OPERATION

News provided by

Oglethorpe Power Corporation

17 Aug, 2023, 18:36 ET

Oglethorpe Power CEO commends dedicated workforce for another
significant milestone at the Vogtle construction project

TUCKER, Ga., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Oglethorpe Power President & CEO Mike Smith issued the following statement regarding fuel load at Plant Vogtle Unit 4. Oglethorpe Power is a co-owner of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.

"On the heels of Unit 3 reaching commercial operation, today's good news of fuel load at Unit 4 continues the site's positive momentum and marks another significant milestone at the Vogtle construction project, which represents the first advanced commercial nuclear project in the U.S. in more than three decades," said Smith. "Oglethorpe Power and our member cooperatives extend our gratitude to the dedicated workforce on site who continue to work tirelessly to bring Unit 4 to safe commercial operation."

Today's news comes just weeks after Unit 3 was declared available for safe and reliable dispatch. Fuel load is one of the last major milestones before Unit 4 joins Unit 3 in commercial operation. With nuclear fuel in the reactor, startup testing can be initiated, followed by power operation and the production of electricity. The projected commercial operation date for Unit 4 remains March 2024, pending successful testing.

Oglethorpe Power serves 38 consumer-owned, not-for-profit distribution cooperatives across Georgia who provide retail electricity to 4.4 million consumers in mostly residential, rural service territories. Once in service, Unit 4 will power homes and businesses across the state with reliable, zero-emissions nuclear energy for the next 60 to 80 years.

As one of the largest clean energy projects in the nation, once Unit 4 reaches commercial operation, Plant Vogtle will become the largest producer of emissions-free energy in the United States.

Learn more at opc.com/nuclear.

About Oglethorpe Power

Oglethorpe Power is one of the nation's largest power supply cooperatives with more than $16 billion in assets serving 38 Electric Membership Corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to approximately 4.4 million Georgia residents. A proponent of conscientious energy development and use, Oglethorpe Power balances reliable and affordable energy with environmental responsibility and has an outstanding record of regulatory compliance. Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric and coal generating plants with a combined capacity of more than 8,500 megawatts. Oglethorpe Power was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 member systems. Its headquarters are in Tucker, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. For more information, visit www.opc.com.

SOURCE Oglethorpe Power Corporation

Also from this source

OGLETHORPE POWER SECOND QUARTER 2023 INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL TO BE HELD AUGUST 23

OGLETHORPE POWER CELEBRATES COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PLANT VOGTLE UNIT 3

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.