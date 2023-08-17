FUEL LOAD MARKS CRITICAL STEP TOWARD PLANT VOGTLE UNIT 4 COMMERCIAL OPERATION

Oglethorpe Power CEO commends dedicated workforce for another

significant milestone at the Vogtle construction project

TUCKER, Ga., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Oglethorpe Power President & CEO Mike Smith issued the following statement regarding fuel load at Plant Vogtle Unit 4. Oglethorpe Power is a co-owner of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.

"On the heels of Unit 3 reaching commercial operation, today's good news of fuel load at Unit 4 continues the site's positive momentum and marks another significant milestone at the Vogtle construction project, which represents the first advanced commercial nuclear project in the U.S. in more than three decades," said Smith. "Oglethorpe Power and our member cooperatives extend our gratitude to the dedicated workforce on site who continue to work tirelessly to bring Unit 4 to safe commercial operation."

Today's news comes just weeks after Unit 3 was declared available for safe and reliable dispatch. Fuel load is one of the last major milestones before Unit 4 joins Unit 3 in commercial operation. With nuclear fuel in the reactor, startup testing can be initiated, followed by power operation and the production of electricity. The projected commercial operation date for Unit 4 remains March 2024, pending successful testing.

Oglethorpe Power serves 38 consumer-owned, not-for-profit distribution cooperatives across Georgia who provide retail electricity to 4.4 million consumers in mostly residential, rural service territories. Once in service, Unit 4 will power homes and businesses across the state with reliable, zero-emissions nuclear energy for the next 60 to 80 years.

As one of the largest clean energy projects in the nation, once Unit 4 reaches commercial operation, Plant Vogtle will become the largest producer of emissions-free energy in the United States.

Learn more at opc.com/nuclear.

About Oglethorpe Power

Oglethorpe Power is one of the nation's largest power supply cooperatives with more than $16 billion in assets serving 38 Electric Membership Corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to approximately 4.4 million Georgia residents. A proponent of conscientious energy development and use, Oglethorpe Power balances reliable and affordable energy with environmental responsibility and has an outstanding record of regulatory compliance. Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric and coal generating plants with a combined capacity of more than 8,500 megawatts. Oglethorpe Power was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 member systems. Its headquarters are in Tucker, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. For more information, visit www.opc.com.

