Fuel Logic Issues Urgent Preparedness Advice as Winter Storm Targets Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a significant winter storm looms over Louisiana, Fuel Logic, a nationwide fuel delivery company with experience in disaster response, urges residents and businesses to take immediate action to prepare for potential fuel shortages and infrastructure challenges.

Act Now: Fuel Runs Out Faster Than You Think

Winter Storm Affecting Louisiana

One of the most critical lessons learned from past storms—like the Texas winter storm that froze diesel supplies and left thousands stranded without heat—is that waiting until the storm hits to secure fuel can be a costly mistake. As conditions worsen, demand spikes, supply chains falter, and essential fuel can become scarce or inaccessible.

"During major weather events, we've seen firsthand how quickly panic can set in and fuel supplies dry up," says the team at Fuel Logic. "Our goal is to help communities stay ahead of the storm with actionable advice."

Down-to-Earth Storm Prep Advice from the Field

Fuel Logic offers these urgent tips for Louisiana residents and businesses facing this winter storm:

Top Off Tanks Immediately

If you have a generator or vehicle, fill it up now. Supplies dwindle fast as the storm intensifies, and fuel outages can leave you without heat, power, or mobility. Diesel Users: Be Aware of Cold Weather Risks

Diesel fuel can gel in freezing temperatures, causing equipment failure when you need it most. If you use diesel generators or vehicles, ask your supplier if your fuel contains cold-weather additives or purchase additives yourself to prevent gelling. Prioritize Vulnerable Populations

Ensure retirement homes, hospitals, and other critical facilities have sufficient fuel for their generators. Reach out to elderly or homebound neighbors to confirm they have adequate heating resources. Stock Up on Emergency Supplies

Beyond fuel, make sure you have basic essentials: food, water, flashlights, batteries, and warm clothing. Power outages may last longer than expected. Plan for Long Outages

If fuel deliveries are disrupted, rationing may be necessary. Keep your generator running only for essential needs, and plan how you'll maintain heat if power restoration takes time.

A Helping Hand When It's Needed Most

Fuel Logic has supported communities through hurricanes, winter storms, and other emergencies nationwide. While we specialize in fuel delivery, our mission during events like this is simple: to share what we've learned so you can be prepared.

"This isn't about selling fuel—it's about keeping people safe," the Fuel Logic team emphasizes. "If you have questions or need help thinking through your plan, give us a call. We're here to talk anytime."

About Fuel Logic

Fuel Logic provides emergency fuel delivery and logistical support to industries across the U.S. Our team has worked through some of the country's toughest storms and stands ready to share advice or help when disaster strikes.

