DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Logic, a leading national fuel delivery company, announced today that it is sending critical resources and partners to Florida as Hurricane Milton threatens to make landfall in the Tampa area. This mobilization comes on the heels of continued recovery efforts in North Carolina, where Hurricane Helene recently caused unprecedented devastation.

Fuel Logic Mobilizes Resources to Support Florida Ahead of Hurricane Milton While Continuing Recovery Efforts in North Carolina

Hurricane Helene, which struck Western North Carolina just over a week ago, left a path of destruction across the Asheville region, resulting in a rising death toll and catastrophic flooding. Fuel Logic has been on the ground in the Asheville area, supporting search and rescue operations, powering remediation services, and fueling crews that are clearing roads and helping businesses get back online.

"We're still actively responding to Hurricane Helene's aftermath, ensuring fuel is available for flood recovery operations in Asheville and surrounding areas," said Eduardo Garcia, Operations Manager at Fuel Logic. "But as of this morning, our team is also shifting focus to Florida, where fuel is already scarce due to high demand from residents and businesses preparing for Hurricane Milton. We're working quickly to position resources ahead of this new storm."

Fuel shortages in Florida have been exacerbated by mandatory evacuations, leaving many gas stations empty as people rush to fill up before the storm. Fuel Logic has partnered with several other providers and logistics companies to pre-stage fuel supplies in strategic locations across the state to support both evacuation efforts and emergency services in the days following the hurricane.

"We're bringing together partners and resources from around the country to ensure we can meet the anticipated demand and expedite recovery in Florida," Garcia added. "Our goal is to stay ahead of the storm and make sure the necessary fuel is on the ground when it's needed most."

Fuel Logic's proactive response to these back-to-back disasters underscores its commitment to providing reliable fuel delivery services in times of crisis. As the company continues to balance recovery efforts in North Carolina and preparations in Florida, it remains focused on ensuring that communities, businesses, and emergency services have the support they need.

About Fuel Logic

Fuel Logic is a nationwide provider of on-site and emergency fuel delivery services, specializing in supporting disaster recovery operations, fleet fueling, and critical infrastructure needs.

