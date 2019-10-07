Fuel Management System Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities Report To 2028 | Key Players: Omnitracs, Emerson, TomTom, & Trimble: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fuel Management System Market is estimated to witness substantial growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand from large number of industries that use transport for trade purpose. Fuel management system is machinery that effectively manages and measures fuel delivery to the vehicle. It is majorly used by the industries that use transport means like rail, road, air and water. The machinery is employed with several technologies used for tracking and monitoring fuel inventories; fuel dispensed, and fuel purchases.

Fuel management system market is driven by increase in demand from railways, aircrafts, waterways and roadways. Moreover, growing transportation infrastructure on the global scale is also expected to drive the market growth. However, high investment required by fuel management system is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Shift towards fuel management and introduction of technologically advanced solutions that have propelled the demand are emerging trends witnessed in the market. The recent advancement in the market introduction of crosses fleet standardization for larger units. Rising incidences of fuel theft is prevalent in emerging economies; hence advent of security solutions for fuel management systems is a challenge for market players.

Fuel management system market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, market is divided into on-site, card-based, and total fuel management. Based on application, market is bifurcated into transport fleet, mobile fueling systems, and others. Mobile fueling systems are expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to high mobility and compatibility with fuel and site controller.

Geographically, fuel management system market is segmented as North America, South Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and Asia Pacific regions are expected to lead the market due to increase in number of connected railways and roadways that require fuel management systems. North America is also predicted to lead the market due to growing regulations for the protection of environment.

The major players in fuel management system market comprise Dover, Banlaw, E-Drive Technology, ESI Total Fuel Management, Fleetmatics Group PLC, Emerson, Fluid Management Technology Pty Ltd., Hid Global, SmartFlow Technologies, Franklin Fueling Systems, Guduza System Technologies, Multiforce Systems, SCI Distribution, LLC, Omnitracs, LLC, Piusi, Telenav, Inc., Veeder-Root Company, Trimble Inc., Triscan Group, and TomTom International BV.

Market Segmentation:

