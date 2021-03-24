Fuel Me Continues To Build Momentum with New Strategic Partnerships

As Fuel Me targets a variety of customers, it has dedicated extensive resources to disrupting fueling services for the transportation industry, which accounts for 75% of the U.S. diesel fuel consumption. Fuel Me has solidified exclusive partnerships to allow trucks to fuel while they are taking mandatory rest at parking locations without having to stop at truck stops, decreasing accident risks and saving upwards of $0.40 per gallon by reducing stoppage time which often exceeds 1 hour. To secure nationwide fueling services for truckers while they are stopped at parking locations, Fuel Me has partnered with TruckPark , the largest truck parking reservation platform.

Fuel Me capitalizes on the hundreds of parking locations that Truck Park has secured across the U.S. with a number of large partners such as ParkMyFleet, an innovative nationwide vehicle parking solution, to deliver customers seamless fueling services while trucks are parked or stopped for mandatory rest. Anthony Petitte, CEO of TruckPark stated "The TruckPark and Fuel Me partnership provides long-haul truckers a reliable means to secure safe parking, fueling and repair services in close proximity to their route. This is a real game changer for this industry, and we are proud to play an important role in enhancing driver experience." By aggregating trucks in one location Fuel Me is able to offer competitive coop fuel purchasing as the Fuel Me algorithm finds the closest truck stop from the parking locations where the fuel is ordered and decreases the price to $0.05 under the nearest pump price.

Further leveraging the nationwide parking network, Fuel Me has partnered with Dock411, a distribution center service and dispatch company, to provide dispatch services from Fuel Me parking locations to distribution centers, mills, and ports - allowing companies to significantly decrease wait times and liabilities while enabling trucks to receive fueling services while they wait to drop off or pick up their cargo. This program helps a variety of industries remove long dangerous truck lines on the side of the highway and roads without incurring any costs as Fuel Me provides these services for free while monetizing on aggregating trucks for fueling in one location at discounted pricing. Fuel Me CEO, Carlo Passacantando mentioned that "Fuel Me is at the forefront of discovering innovative solutions for companies across the U.S. to decrease costs, improve efficiency, all while providing invaluable fueling services to customers".

Thanks to these key partnerships, Fuel Me customers have the ability to receive around the clock fuel delivery services and parking assistance to make their jobs easier and increase operational efficiency. Fuel Me is continuing to work and expand its services as it solidifies strategic partnerships to offer efficient and cost-effective solutions to customers in the transportation and industrial sectors with any energy product need.

The Fuel Me App available on Fuel.me, as well as in the Android and IOS app stores: https://fuel.me/services/application/

