Fuel Me Supplies Construction Industry with the Innovative Technologies Needed to Increase Efficiency Post-Pandemic

With work-from-home trends, there has been a shift in focus from commercial to residential builds. According to US Assure, "single-family housing starts rose 11 percent in 2020 and are projected to rise an additional seven percent in 2021." Similarly, the boom in online shopping has increased the need for warehouse buildings. Not only that, but the White House's plans to make large investments in infrastructure projects will also expand and shape the industry.

Fuel Me is here to help logistics and construction companies improve operational efficiency with its technology service solutions as the industry continues to recover and evolve:

Fuel Delivery - Managing fuel across multiple sites is an increasingly arduous problem for companies. Fuel Me's nationwide presence allows companies to manage numerous job sites and administrate projects across the country through one easy to use technology platform. Fuel Me provides on-site fuel delivery services to construction sites around the clock and can schedule weekly deliveries and services to any equipment or machinery.

Real-Time Data - Companies are eager to know how much fuel is actually being used at each job site and by each piece of equipment. Fuel Me allows companies to track their fuel usage down to the last drop. The Fuel Me mobile app communicates with each clients' fuel tanks and assets, providing detailed data such as average fuel consumption, most recent fueling, average fuel cost, and more. This data allows companies to optimize fuel usage and maximize efficiency better than ever.

Fuel Tanks - Construction sites often go through a lot of downtime waiting for their fuel to be delivered to the job site. Fuel Me provides companies with the option to rent or buy portable fuel tanks which can be placed on-site. Companies no longer have to wait, and trucks no longer have to drive to the nearest truck stop to fuel their equipment. Fuel Me receives real-time data as to when the tank is running low and will dispatch fueling services without needing any operational or administrative support.

Invoicing - With several job sites spanning different locations and states, keeping track of fueling invoices is a time-consuming and inefficient process. Fuel Me can provide automated real-time invoicing and improves operational efficiency by having all information accessible on one easy to use dashboard.

There is no doubt that construction is on the rise post-pandemic. Companies who take advantage of new technologies will be best equipped to take on more work with greater efficiency, allowing them to get ahead of emerging competition.

Fuel Me is the first-of-its-kind technology company, using a cloud-based app to innovate the energy distribution industry, helping industries like logistics and construction keep up with the digital transformations of the new normal.

