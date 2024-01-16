Fuel Ox, the Industrial Sustainability Group, Inc. dba, Now Privileged to Carry USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

ASBURY, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Sustainability Group, Inc. dba Fuel Ox announced today that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product Label for its revolutionary lubricant line Infinity Lubes™ products.

Fuel Ox® Infinity Lubes™ includes: Super Grease Plant Based Grease infused with Metal Conditioning Technology; Liquid Friction Eliminator crankcase/hydraulic unit concentrate; Super Spray All Purpose Metal Spray; Cool-Ox Performance Optimizing A/C & Refrigeration Treatment and Tar-Minator Super Asphalt and Adhesive Eradication System.

Fuel Ox® Infinity Lube™ LFE utilizes existing friction to harden, smooth and condition the metal, thereby reducing the friction wear, oxidation and corrosion with proven metallic surface enhancer and is scientifically formulated to reduce friction and wear in bearings and gearboxes. Fuel Ox® Infinity Lube™ LFE application uses include heavy equipment, construction, drilling, manufacturing, marine, mining and others.

The Infinity Lubes can now display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content which is certified to be over 90%. Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred® Program, which strives to increase the development, purchase, and use of biobased products. Products which offer renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products and are safer for people and the environment than their petroleum-based counterparts.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product Label displays a product's biobased content, whose renewable bio based material displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals.

"We are honored that Infinity Lubes are now officially USDA BioPreferred. Infinity Lubes are plant based and far outperform the toxic, petroleum-based competition. That alone is incredibly unique and now with the USDA BioPreferred accreditation it throws a huge spotlight for next generation of safe and powerful lubricants," said Rand Taylor, CEO & Co-Founder, Fuel Ox.

"We applaud Industrial Sustainability Group, Inc. dba Fuel Ox for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label," said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program. "The label is intended to help spur economic development, create new jobs, and provide new markets for farm commodities. But the label also makes it easier for consumers and federal buyers to locate biobased products and consider planet-friendlier options during purchase decisions. By having their products become USDA Certified Biobased, Industrial Sustainability Group, Inc. dba Fuel Ox joins an expanding list of businesses combatting inaccurate marketing claims and the practice of greenwashing, while also contributing to a thriving bioeconomy that decreases our reliance on petroleum."

About Industrial Sustainability Group, Inc. dba Fuel Ox:

The Fuel Ox® (www.fuelox.com) is an international corporation dedicated to providing fuel consumers with the most technologically advanced fuel treatments and lubricants on the market while helping them reduce their footprint on the environment with bio-based, eco-friendly and almost completely toxin-free products. Registered as Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) and based in Asbury, NJ, The Fuel Ox manufactures fuel additives and lubricants to help improve fuel efficiency, operating life and performance of industrial equipment while reducing maintenance costs, equipment downtime, emissions, and pollutants. Its flagship products are Fuel Ox® with Combustion Catalyst and Infinity Lube™.

About the USDA BioPreferred Program

With the goal of increasing the development, purchase, and use of biobased products, USDA's BioPreferred® Program was first introduced in the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized in 2018. It requires federal agencies and contractors to give purchasing preference to biobased products. The USDA BioPreferred Program also includes a voluntary certification and labeling initiative for biobased products. This is referred to as the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label.

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone: [email protected] 561-908-1683

For Product Inquiries: Grant Taylor V.P., The Fuel Ox, [email protected]

