Fuel Relief Fund Aids World Food Programme in Distributing Fuel in War-Torn Yemen

Frequent airstrikes and intermittent blockades have hindered the delivery of humanitarian aid in Yemen, resulting in widespread fuel shortages. The Yemeni governorates most significantly impacted by conflict, malnutrition and disease outbreak continue to struggle with a lack of fuel for cooking food, treating drinking water, operating hospital generators, and supporting day-to-day humanitarian activities and critical services.

In conjunction with the World Health Organization and UNICEF, Fuel Relief Fund and the World Food Programme have begun facilitating the distribution of 5 million liters of diesel per month to 138 hospitals and clinics, and 15 water treatment plants across the country. Lending their expertise and supporting the management of the end-to- end fuel supply chain for the humanitarian community, Fuel Relief Fund will help ensure that critical infrastructure can function to meet the needs of the increasingly debilitated crisis-affected population.

About Fuel Relief Fund – Fuel Relief Fund is the world's only charitable organization focused exclusively on addressing fuel supply challenges in major disasters. Utilizing industry expertise and providing fuel distribution resources, Fuel Relief Fund fills the fuel supply gap when the most urgent rescue and response activities occur, allowing relief agencies to deliver life-saving aid and enabling affected families to meet basic food and shelter needs.

In February 2018, Fuel Relief Fund became an official 'Stand-By Partner' to the World Food Programme.

