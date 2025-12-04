Fuel Retailers' Statement on Joint Industry Letter to President Trump Asking Support for Year-Round E15

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing travel plazas and truck stops, SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) issued the following statement today on the joint industry letter asking President Trump to support the year-round sale of gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol (E15). The letter was signed by NATSO, SIGMA, NACS, the American Petroleum Institute, Growth Energy, and the Renewable Fuels Association.

"Today's letter expresses unified support for consumers' ability to access higher ethanol blends all year in all parts of the country. This will help contribute to lower fuel prices in many markets throughout the United States. Market volatility and affordability concerns are best mitigated through consumer-oriented fuel policies that are designed to lower prices at the pump. Being able to sell E15 year-round would be an important step in that direction.

"There are a number of other areas — particularly in the tax code — where policy also should be formulated with a keener eye toward imposing downward pressure on retail fuel prices.

"We are grateful for the Trump Administration's ongoing support and look forward to working with the Administration to further fuel and energy policies that prioritize the American consumer."

About NATSO, SIGMA, and NACS

NATSO is the trade association representing America's travel center and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel center, truck stop and off-highway fuel retail industries; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information visit NATSO.com. Follow NATSO on Facebook; Instagram; LinkedIn; and X. Contact: , Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.org.

NACS For more than 60 years, NACS has been recognized as the premiere association for convenience and fuel retailers. NACS has more than 1,000 retail member companies that cumulatively represent more than 200,000 stores in 50-plus countries, including 90,000 stores in the United States alone. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 152,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, conducts 160 million transactions daily and had sales of $837 billion in 2024. For more information, visit convenience.org. Follow NACS on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

