Fuel Retailers' Statement on President Trump's Decision to Reject Plan to Revise Renewable Fuel Standard

"We thank President Trump for his leadership and for keeping his promise to protect the Renewable Fuel Standard. The proposal that was presented to the President yesterday was designed to undercut the RFS and he saw right through it. This entire process has made clear that the only rational way to reform the RFS is in Congress through the legislative process. The retail fuels community looks forward to being an active participant in that process."

About NATSO, NACS, and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

NACS is an international trade association representing more than 2,200 retail and 1,600 supplier company members. NACS member companies do business in nearly 50 countries worldwide, with the majority of members based in the United States. In 2016, the U.S. convenience store industry, with approximately 2.3 million employees and 154,535 stores across the United States, generated $549.9 billion in total sales, representing approximately 3 percent of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product. More than one of five dollars spent inside a convenience store are for foodservice purchases.

SIGMA represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truckstops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

