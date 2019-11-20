Fuel The Fun Package at Lemon Tree Inn

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lemon Tree Inn is showing gratitude this season with their Fuel The Fun Package, where guests can get a gas card for up to $70. Nestled in the heart of Naples, those looking for adventure will find that the gas card comes in handy when they set out to discover local destinations! Fuel The Fun Package is available on select dates year-round, first dates December 15-22, 2019.

Aerial view of Lemon Tree Inn of Naples, FL Guest Room at Lemon Tree Inn of Naples, FL

The longer a guest stays, the higher the rebate. Stay one night and receive a $10 gas card, stay two nights and get a $20 gas card. Maximum card value is seven nights ($70). Use promo code FUEL when booking. The gas card is provided at the end of the stay. Direct bookings only, not combinable with any other offer. Room rates start at $154 for a standard room. For more information or to book the package call 888-800-LEMO or visit www.LemonTreeInn.com and use the booking code FUEL.

The entire family will want to make unforgettable holiday memories this year in Naples. Leave the cold and snow behind and enjoy the holidays on the beach in the sun and sand. With a variety of holiday events - from tree lightings, colorful light displays to holiday shows - there is something fun for everyone. The holiday season begins in late November and culminates in the dazzling fireworks display high over the Naples Pier on New Year's Eve to ring in the new year.

Visitors come to Naples, Florida to play and relax on the pristine white sand beaches found on the Paradise Coast of Southwest Florida. Though the beaches are the main draw to the Paradise Coast, there are so many things to do in Naples that keeps guests coming back year after year. Known for great shopping, a fabulous art scene, and incredible restaurants, Naples also has many activities and sites beyond the beach. Guests come for a relaxing day on the water, shopping, sightseeing, river or sunset cruises. Those looking for more adventure can book a Jet Ski tour, fishing trip, eco-tour, or even a jet boat thrill-ride!

Lemon Tree Inn of Naples, Florida is a boutique hotel with a Caribbean spirit. Each of the 34 hotel rooms, which have unique bed styles (four poster mahogany bed to wicker sleigh beds) to the artwork, has a tropical theme including brightly colored Adirondack chairs facing the courtyard garden. Continental breakfast is served poolside and lemonade is served all day. Guests can rent bicycles and ride to the beach or the many shops, galleries and restaurants just a block from the hotel. For more information or to book a reservation, call 888-800-LEMO or visit www.LemonTreeInn.com.

Media contact:

Jane Watkins

229545@email4pr.com

305-235-8575

SOURCE Lemon Tree Inn

Related Links

http://www.LemonTreeInn.com

