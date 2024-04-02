Fuel Transport champions employee health & flexibility with new policies, including 35-hour company wide workweek and 12-weeks paid parental leave

MONTREAL, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Fuel Transport, leading North American logistics and transportation company, recently revamped its employee policies to continue Fuel's mission of providing best in class job experiences and overall satisfaction for employees. As of January 2024, new employee policies include:

35 hour workweek, without affecting global compensation

12 weeks parental leave for all parents (in the US)

A new Virtual Work program

Increased vacation days for all regular full-time employees

Fuel's new Parental Leave Policy now provides 11 weeks of leave to its US-based employees in addition to its existing benefit of 5 paid days for the birth, adoption or placement of a child with an employee in connection with foster care, and its current group insurance paid maternity disability leave coverage. Fuel's Parental Leave Policy looks to provide impact for employees in the United States specifically, where organizations often offer closer to four weeks despite the Family and Medical Leave Act protecting up to 12 weeks of unpaid parental leave.

While the logistics and transport industry continues to see major technological progress, according to Fuel CEO Robert Piccioni, the industry continues to lag behind when it comes to supporting the modern logistics worker.

"While tech-driven initiatives like AI and machine learning remain major areas of focus for our company, and will be for many years to come," says Piccioni, "the fundamental focus of these new employee policy initiatives is H.I.: Human Intelligence. We believe that just as much investment, focus and time needs to be dedicated to our talent capital. In fact, we want to be a company where our investment in H.I. is greater than A.I. These policies help us step in that direction. We're creating value for people in our organization by investing in their well-being - which in turn will drive productivity, efficiency and performance that rivals that rest of the industry."

The policies come as part of a much larger strategy for Fuel's H.I. that aims to drive increased productivity and results from happier and well-supported employees.

So far, employee response to Fuel's new policies has been very positive.

About Fuel Transport

Fuel is a logistics transportation company that provides creative solutions for a wide variety of industries across North America. Serving industries including aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, retail and pharmaceuticals, Fuel offers a hybrid-model solution that consists of both non-asset and asset-based services. Fuel has a network of carriers and a sales force working across North America with offices in Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Columbus and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.fueltransport.com .

