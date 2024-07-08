Fuel Your Fitness and Focus with Smart Creatine+ by Dr. Daniel Amen

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainMD, a leader in premium-quality, science-based supplements, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: Smart Creatine+, an instantized creatine monohydrate powder supplement developed by renowned neuroscientist and brain health expert, Daniel G. Amen, MD. This advanced formula not only supports body and muscle health, but also offers significant brain health benefits.

Reach your fitness goals faster, enhance cognitive function, build lean muscle, and experience the power of instantized creatine monohydrate with Smart Creatine+.* Our advanced, no-bloat, naturally instantized formula offers 100% soluble and highly bioavailable creatine for improved absorption, drinkability, and digestion.* Formulated with iCreatine®, the cleanest and purest instantized creatine monohydrate on the market, Smart Creatine+ helps fuel your body and brain for peak physical and mental performance.*

Benefits of Smart Creatine+

  • Supports cellular energy production and ATP homeostasis*
  • Enhances brain health, cognitive processing, and memory*
  • Promotes lean muscle mass, strength, and recovery*
  • Offers/Boasts/Features a no-bloat formula (unlike most creatines on the market!)*

"We're thrilled to introduce Smart Creatine+, a supplement that caters to both body and brain health needs," said Dr. Amen, founder of BrainMD. "Our goal was to create a high-quality creatine supplement that not only supports physical performance but also promotes cognitive well-being, reflecting our commitment to comprehensive health solutions."

Smart Creatine+ will be available starting July 8th exclusively at www.brainmd.com. To learn more about Smart Creatine+ and its full array of benefits, visit www.brainmd.com/smart-creatine.

