Fueled by Food & Beverage Demand: High-Barrier Pouches Market to Reach $4.15 Billion by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR

The global high-barrier pouches market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% to reach $4.15 billion in 2030 from $2.8 billion in 2023.

This report on global high-barrier pouches market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global high-barrier pouches market by segmenting the market based on product, material, film layer, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the high-barrier pouches market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Amcor

Bemis

Sealed Air

BERNHARDT Packaging and Process

ClearBags

Flair Flexible Packaging

HPM Global

Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging

Prairie State Group

Shako Flexipack

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demands from food & beverages industry

Increasing usage of home-care products

Challenges

Environmental concerns

Strict regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

Standup Pouches

Spouted Pouches

Four Side Seal

Retort Pouches

Three Side Seal Pouches

Others

by Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

High Barrier Additives

Aluminum

Polyamide

Others

by Film Layer

Five-Layer

Seven-Layer

Nine-Layer

by Application

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Food

Industrial

Home Care

Personal Care

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

