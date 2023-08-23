Fueled by Food & Beverage Demand: High-Barrier Pouches Market to Reach $4.15 Billion by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR

23 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Barrier Pouches Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high-barrier pouches market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% to reach $4.15 billion in 2030 from $2.8 billion in 2023.
This report on global high-barrier pouches market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global high-barrier pouches market by segmenting the market based on product, material, film layer, application, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the high-barrier pouches market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor
- Bemis
- Sealed Air
- BERNHARDT Packaging and Process
- ClearBags
- Flair Flexible Packaging
- HPM Global
- Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging
- Prairie State Group
- Shako Flexipack
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demands from food & beverages industry
- Increasing usage of home-care products
Challenges
- Environmental concerns
- Strict regulations
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Standup Pouches
- Spouted Pouches
- Four Side Seal
- Retort Pouches
- Three Side Seal Pouches
- Others
by Material
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- High Barrier Additives
- Aluminum
- Polyamide
- Others
by Film Layer
- Five-Layer
- Seven-Layer
- Nine-Layer
by Application
- Food
- Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Pet Food
- Industrial
- Home Care
- Personal Care
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
