Fueled by Growth, RMA NorCal Welcomes Dr. Daniel Kaser as Newest Fertility Doctor

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved fertility doctor Daniel Kaser, who has helped thousands of patients from all walks of life fulfill their dreams of parenthood at RMA New Jersey, the home base of the country's leading fertility network, RMA, has joined RMA Northern California as the practice's newest physician partner.

Dr. Kaser, board-certified in both OB/GYN and Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility (REI), will serve as the clinic's first Director of Third Party Reproduction, overseeing egg, sperm and embryo donation cycles, as well as those requiring a gestational carrier. Dr. Kaser's areas of specialty include third-party reproduction, care of the LGBTQ patient, elective and medically-indicated fertility preservation, diminished ovarian reserve, recurrent pregnancy loss and male factor infertility.

Dr. Kaser will begin seeing patients at RMA NorCal's San Francisco and Palo Alto offices November 4, becoming the practice's third full-time physician, after co-founders Dr. Jonathan Kort and Dr. Scott Morin, opened the thriving clinic last fall. Together, this trio of talented doctors is focused on translating RMA's award-winning innovative practices like oocyte and embryo vitrification, blastocyst culture, preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy and single embryo transfer into improved outcomes for patients in San Francisco and beyond.

Dr. Kaser is excited to put down roots in the Bay area. "I'm thrilled to be staying within The RMA Network and joining Scott and Jonathan at RMA NorCal," Dr. Kaser said. "Our approach to patient care is simple – in everything we do, the needs of the patient come first. I want patients to know that I'm here to listen, I've experienced this treatment firsthand and I want to help them achieve results – their success is the most important thing to me."

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Kaser received his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School and completed his OB/GYN residency and REI fellowship at Harvard Medical School before joining RMA New Jersey in 2016. He soon became the practice's Director of Third Party Reproduction, and earned a reputation for being uniquely invested in his patients' success.

Located in the heart of San Francisco's SoMa district with a second office in Palo Alto, RMA NorCal has, in just one year, established itself as a premier destination for patients looking for compassionate, modern and evidence-based fertility care that puts the patient experience first. The clinic provides patients with 24/7 contact with their doctors through a secure app, personalizes care through small touches like patients' favorite songs, and focuses on improving outcomes for all types of infertility, from male factor to Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) to diminished ovarian reserve. The clinic also has a well-established fertility preservation program, and offers affordable egg freezing for women planning for the future.

"Our team is so excited to welcome Dan to RMA NorCal, and bring his experience in third-party reproduction and fertility preservation to our patients," said Dr. Morin. "Offering our patients best-in-class care and disrupting what fertility treatment looks like is what RMA is all about – leading from the front."

Dr. Kort goes on: "As we expand to meet the needs of this amazing Bay area community, we'll always put the needs of our patients first, providing customized and results-driven care."

"That's a promise."

About Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA)

RMA is the U.S.-based network of fertility clinics that are part of IVIRMA Global. Founded in 2017 when the Valencian Infertility Institute (IVI) merged with RMA, IVIRMA Global comprises the largest group dedicated to assisted reproduction in the world.

IVIRMA Global currently has more than 70 centers in 11 countries with clinics in the United States, Spain, Portugal, Italy, United Kingdom, Panama, Argentina, Chile, Brazil and the UAE. Self-funded research, a fundamental pillar of the organization, supports the group's high success rates around the world.

To learn more about RMA, visit www.rmanetwork.com.

CONTACT: Olesia Plokhii, (617) 997-8779, oplokhii@ivirma.com

SOURCE Reproductive Medicine Associates

Related Links

https://rmanetwork.com

