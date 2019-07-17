Fueled by Live Local News and Fan Favorite TV Shows, STIRR Soars to One Million Downloads

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STIRR, a free, ad-supported linear channel streaming service with access to live local news, fan favorite TV shows and digital-first content brands in the US, is thrilled to announce that since launching six months ago, it has reached one million app downloads. Owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI), the streaming service has experienced continuous audience growth, largely due to its focus on providing viewers across the country with unparalleled access to live local news and a lineup of free linear TV channels.

"We launched STIRR with the base premise that all of the national OTT services were ignoring the value of local programming, and in particular live local news," said Christopher Ripley, Sinclair's President and CEO. "Hitting the 1 million download milestone, combined with the immediate success of the STIRR City channel, has confirmed our strategy, creating the foundation for continued growth. We are excited to be at the forefront of OTT, and believe STIRR will play an important role in the streaming future of local broadcast TV."

Anchored by the STIRR City channel, a new direct-to-OTT local "independent TV station," STIRR is proving to be a game-changer in the streaming space. The STIRR City channel features a 24/7 program lineup based on an individual viewer's city, including live local news, fan favorite syndicated TV shows, movies, sports and city-focused lifestyle programming. Since launch, STIRR City has been the most watched channel on the service, further cementing the importance of live local news in the exploding OTT space. Alongside the STIRR City channel, the service offers over 30 additional OTT TV channels including Buzzr, Comet, Charge, Stadium, Dove Channel, Dust, Con TV and Shout Factory.

As of July 16th, STIRR's six month anniversary, the streaming service has experienced steady growth across key metrics, including:

One million App downloads

76% of downloads and 85% of viewership is through connected TV devices (Roku, Fire TV, tvOS)

Viewers on average watch STIRR twice a week (up 50% since launch) for one hour at a time (up 200% since launch)

STIRR City is the #1 most watched channel with live local newscasts ranking as the #1 most watched program

Over the next six months, STIRR is on target to add 10 new national channels as well as new STIRR City channels not covered by the Sinclair Broadcast Group footprint. For more information on STIRR, please visit, https://stirr.com/.

About STIRR

STIRR, a free, ad-supported linear TV channel streaming service with access to some of the most popular live local news, fan favorite TV shows and digital-first channel brands.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

