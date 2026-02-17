FuelForce™ Launches FuelForce Essentials, a Streamlined Fuel Management Solution for Single-Site and Smaller Fleet Operations

PRINCETON, N. J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FuelForce, a leading provider of fuel management technology for public and private fleets, today announced the launch of FuelForce Essentials, a streamlined, single-site fuel management solution designed specifically for smaller locations and private operations running compact fleets.

FuelForce Essentials brings the core capabilities FuelForce is known for—secure fueling, and operational accountability—to organizations that don't need the complexity or cost of a multi-site system. The solution is ideal for private fleet operators managing fuel at one location with less than 75 vehicles.

"FuelForce Essentials was built to meet smaller fleet operations where they are, with a right-sized solution that's easy to deploy, easy to manage, and built to grow with them," said Ian Nobile, Director of Professional Services and Customer Care at FuelForce. "By focusing on essential functionality, FuelForce Essentials lowers the barrier to entry for organizations that need tighter fuel control but lack the resources or scale to justify the complication and expense of a bigger fuel management system."

FuelForce Essentials offers:

Single-site fuel management optimized for smaller operations





Secure vehicle and driver authorization to reduce fuel misuse





Automated reporting and usage tracking for better cost control





Faster implementation with minimal configuration required





with minimal configuration required A clear upgrade path to full FuelForce solutions as operations expand

In addition, FuelForce Essentials is backed by the strength and stability of a company with over 40 years of proven industry experience. Customers receive direct, person-to-person customer support – ensuring they can reach a knowledgeable team member when they need assistance – at any time (24/7 support plans available at an additional cost).

FuelForce Essentials is available now. Learn more or request a demo here.

About FuelForce

FuelForce delivers secure, scalable fuel management solutions for public and private fleets across North America. From single-site operations to complex multi-location environments, FuelForce helps organizations reduce fuel loss, improve accountability, and gain the insights needed to operate more efficiently today—and scale seamlessly for the future.

Learn more at: www.fuelforce.com

