Fueling Growth in Utility Management: Global Customer Information System Market to Grow at 12.4% CAGR

According to this report, the global market for Customer Information System is estimated to have been valued at US$1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a size of US$3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Key Insights:

The Solutions segment is projected to record an 11.4% CAGR and reach US$2 billion by the end of the analysis period.

by the end of the analysis period. The Services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% for the next 8-year period, taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Market Scope:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Customer Information System market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It covers the recent past, current, and future trends from 2022 through 2030, offering an independent analysis of annual sales in US$ thousand and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each region.

Market Overview:

The report includes influencer market insights, world market trajectories, and a review of key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. It also assesses the competitive market presence for players worldwide in 2022.

What's New for 2023?

The report provides special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of the zero-COVID policy in China and its "bumpy" reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of a recession. It also offers insights into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, and online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.

Select Competitors:

The report features a total of 13 select competitors, including companies like Advanced Utility Systems, Agility Customer Information System, ATS, Avertra, Cayenta, Cogsdale, Efluid, EG, Fathom, and Ferranti Computer Systems.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 79 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9 % Regions Covered Global



