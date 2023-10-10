Fueling Innovation: Korio Secures Strategic Customers and Funding

News provided by

Korio, Inc.

10 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korio, Inc., a pioneering technology-first Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM) company, announced the successful conclusion of a $6.8 million funding round, aimed at catalyzing the widespread adoption of the company's cutting-edge clinical trial software platform.

Excelerate Health Ventures, a leading digital health-focused venture capital firm, led the financing round with participation from syndicate partners Boston Millennia Partners and other strategic investors. The substantial infusion of capital positions Korio for significant expansion, enabling it to bolster its team and respond to increasing demand from life sciences and clinical research organizations. 

Founded in 2021 by industry veterans with a vision to revolutionize clinical trial management, Korio set out to challenge the status quo of complex, manual processes that have long plagued RTSM providers' workflow and delivery models.

"For decades, the pharmaceutical industry has borne the brunt of short-sighted technology choices made by RTSM providers, hindering their ability to scale while meeting the evolving demands of clinical trials," said Ryan Keane, Co-Founder and CEO of Korio. "Our approach is purpose-built to tackle these challenges, with a keen awareness of the rapid changes occurring in clinical development. With the support of our new investment partners, we are poised to scale our efforts significantly."

Korio has recently formalized a strategic partnership with one of the world's top 5 global biotechnology companies - adding to the roster of its customers – focusing on supporting clinical trials in personalized medicine. This partnership will also pave the way for innovative approaches to how clinical systems operate in this evolving landscape of clinical trial design.

Bobby Bahram, a partner at Excelerate Health Ventures, commended Korio's advanced platform, stating, "Korio's platform represents a quantum leap in enabling the realization of long-standing aspirations for RTSM, including feature reusability, process repeatability, system performance, and overall system quality. The Korio team's unwavering commitment to elevating the site and sponsor experience in RTSM is truly remarkable, and we eagerly anticipate the next phase of their journey."

About Korio

Korio's mission is to empower individuals to accomplish more with clinical technology. By integrating the unique insights and expertise of the industry's leading subject matter experts into our platform, Korio is reshaping the landscape of clinical trial setup and management. Korio's platform instills confidence, streamlines processes, and consistently delivers predictable outcomes, all within shorter timeframes. In the ever-evolving world of clinical trials, we believe that Korio is your trusted co-pilot to success. For more information, visit  https://www.korioclinical.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Korio, Inc.

Also from this source

Korio's Next-Generation RTSM Platform Selected For The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial

Korio's Next-Generation RTSM Platform Selected For The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial

Korio, Inc., a technology-first Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM) company, is pleased to announce its collaboration with The Leukemia &...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Venture Capital

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.