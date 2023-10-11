Fueling Purpose, Driven by Partnership: PTR Announces Grand Opening Celebration

Premier Truck Rental

11 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leading company in the equipment rental industry, is excited to share the details surrounding the grand opening celebration of its new Fort Worth facility. This event, scheduled for November 9 at PTR Fort Worth, will be an all-day event that will foster connections among local officials, industry leaders, vendor partners, and team members.

Premier Truck Rental's state-of-the-art facility in Fort Worth, Texas is open and operating.
The grand opening celebration is pivotal for Premier Truck Rental, showcasing its presence as a nationwide leader in the custom equipment rental space. Event attendees can tour the state-of-the-art facility, attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local leaders, engage with event sponsors at an on-site expo with equipment demonstrations, and attend an exclusive country concert featuring local food trucks and vendors. 

"Our grand opening in Fort Worth is a testament to nine years of remarkable achievements. It's a moment to express our gratitude for the relationships that have been instrumental in propelling our organization to its current national standing and reputation. At PTR, we want to say thank you to those who have made this milestone possible," says Adriene Horn, PTR President.

This event is proudly supported by some of PTR's valued industry partners: Knapheide, RC Industries, and Bedrock Truck Beds. Each of these sponsors exemplifies the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and progress that drives Premier Truck Rental forward. Their contributions not only enhance the grand opening celebration but also reinforce the growth of the equipment rental industry and the quality required to meet the demands of a job site.

This grand opening celebration is a private event. Contact your PTR territory manager for additional information about attending.

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, we work with you to make sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated with over 35 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project.

For more information about PTR, please visit https://rentptr.com.  

CONTACT  
Kylie Phillips, Digital Marketing Strategist  
Premier Truck Rental (PTR)
Cell: 260-222-9835
Email: [email protected]

