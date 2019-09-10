Fueling the World's Most Famous Beach: Buc-ee's to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for Daytona Beach Store on September 16

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, excellent food, and friendliest Beaver plans to break ground on its new location in Daytona Beach on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. Buc-ee's will make its Daytona debut in early 2021 at the corner of i95 and LPGA Blvd. The Buc-ee's team is looking forward to providing travelers in Florida an opportunity to stop at the world's best and largest travel center. Daytona Beach will mark the 40th Buc-ee's location.

The 50-thousand-square-foot travel center will boast 120 fueling positions, and thousands of snack and food options for travelers on the go. The family-friendly convenience store is open around the clock and is home to the best food, cheapest gas, and award-winning restrooms.

The new location will have all of Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries. The Daytona location will feature beach-fueled gear to enhance your Florida adventure.

Buc-ee's picked Daytona Beach for its next location because the owners fell in love with the beachy atmosphere and car-friendly town. Buc-ee's is known for attracting locals and travelers and providing a welcoming environment where there is "something for everyone."

"We're excited to break ground in Daytona Beach and provide people with a world-class option for their travel needs along the highway," said Jeff Nadalo, of Buc-ee's.

The project is expected to take more than a year to build. Buc-ee's Daytona Beach will provide over 200 jobs paying above minimum wage with full benefits and vacation, and plans to host a variety of job fairs throughout the fall and winter.

Buc-ee's, home to the world's largest convenience store, has 37 stores in Texas, soon to open their 38th, one in Alabama and plans to open a location in Florida in 2021. Buc-ee's is known for its pristine bathrooms, large amount of fueling positions, Buc-ee's apparel, and delicious food. Buc-ee's was founded in 1982 and headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

