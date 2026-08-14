FuelRod Brings Portable Power to the Players at the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Wireless MAX10 selected for player gifting at the PGA TOUR's FedEx Cup Playoffs event in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FuelRod, the company behind the Nationwide Swappable Power Network, today announced that its Wireless MAX10 portable power kits have been selected as player gifts at the 2026 PGA FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship brings many of the world's top professional golfers to Memphis for the opening event of the PGA TOUR's FedEx Cup Playoffs. For players who spend much of the year traveling from city to city, reliable portable power has become an essential part of staying connected on the road, and FuelRod built its Nationwide Swappable Power Network around that same need.

"Golf and travel go hand in hand, which makes the FedEx St. Jude Championship a natural fit for FuelRod," said Joe Yeagley, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of FuelRod. "FuelRod was founded on the idea that people shouldn't have to worry about staying powered while on the move, and we're excited to put MAX10 into the hands of players who spend so much of their lives traveling and introduce them to portable power designed to travel with them."

FuelRod currently serves travelers and guests at more than 50 major U.S. airports, including Memphis International Airport, as well as major theme parks across the United States and other high-traffic destinations—providing convenient access to portable power at many of the places people travel and play.

The Wireless MAX10 extends that experience with 10,000mAh of portable power, wireless charging and dual USB-C ports in a compact design built for life on the go. Players receiving MAX10 during tournament week can take that power with them well beyond Memphis as they continue traveling throughout the season.

"I've experienced firsthand the convenience FuelRod provides, particularly while traveling," said Jack Sammons, General Chairman of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. "Professional golfers spend a significant amount of time on the road, and we believe FuelRod will be a practical and valuable addition to this year's player gifts—something they can continue to use throughout the season."

The FedEx St. Jude Championship also represents something much larger than golf, bringing the sport's top players to Memphis while supporting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

FuelRod continues to expand its Nationwide Swappable Power Network across major U.S. airports, theme parks, hotels, healthcare facilities, convention centers, entertainment venues and other high-traffic destinations, creating more places for customers to buy, swap and stay powered while on the go.

For more information about FuelRod or to find a FuelRod location, visit FuelRod.com.

About FuelRod

FuelRod is the company behind the Nationwide Swappable Power Network, providing consumers with convenient access to portable power through self-service kiosks across North America. It's Swap & Go program allows customers to purchase or exchange FuelRods at participating locations, making it easy to stay powered while on the go.

About the FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the opening event of the PGA TOUR's FedEx Cup Playoffs and is played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The tournament brings together the world's leading professional golfers while supporting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Media Contact:

Claudio Frescas

[email protected]

SOURCE FuelRod