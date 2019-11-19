FuelRod Mobile Charging Service Now Available at Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco

With FuelRod, commuters and visitors can shop, dine and relax at the modern, one million square foot transit center with a 5.4-acre rooftop park, without worrying about their mobile devices losing battery power. At the FuelRod SwapBox kiosks, customers purchase a FuelRod portable charging kit complete with connection cables and charge-up. By swapping a used FuelRod for a fully recharged one at any SwapBox in the FuelRod network, users have the convenience of keeping their devices powered on the go.

"We welcome FuelRod mobile charging service to the transit center and are happy to provide this service to our commuters and visitors," said Mark Zabaneh, Executive Director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority.

With a growing network of kiosks that allow for the return and exchange of the charger, FuelRod enables people to stay mobile while they charge their phones. Moreover, FuelRod helps support the transit center's sustainability efforts by encouraging users to return or "Swap" used rods for fresh, fully-charged ones – keeping the batteries out of landfills.

"We're very pleased to bring our FuelRod program to the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco," said Tricopian co-founder, Joe Yeagley. "Quick access to our FuelRods through our SwapBox kiosks give commuters an easy and cost-effective way of recharging their portable devices – reducing 'charging anxiety' and enhancing the Transit Center experience."

Commuters can purchase a FuelRod charging Kit that will substantially charge a standard iPhone or Android phone Once used or discharged, the FuelRod can be recharged using a USB connection or may be exchanged or "Swapped" for a modest fee at any FuelRod kiosk for a fresh – fully charged FuelRod. In addition, there is a current promotion for $2.00 off on new mobile charge kits or swaps at all SwapBox kiosks through December 3, 2019. Use Code: TURKEY19. To celebrate Black Friday, users can use Code: FRIDAY19 for $5.00 off from November 28 to November 29, 2019.

FuelRod SwapBox kiosks are at a growing number of locations (airports, theme parks, conventions centers, etc.) across the U.S. In addition, FuelRod chargers can be purchased online at www.fuel-rod.com. FuelRod can be found on Twitter and Facebook @FuelRodPower.

About Tricopian, Inc.

Founded in 2011, San Diego-based Tricopian, Inc. is the manufacturer of the popular FuelRod™ Power-on-the-Go mobile device charging service. The innovative FuelRod recharge and swap program, available at numerous airports in the U.S. and Europe as well as at theme parks and convention centers helps to keep batteries out of landfills to support a cleaner, more productive planet.

Tricopian holds patents on its two-way exchange kiosks in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China and is the first company to achieve UL listing on both its batteries and instant SwapBox™ kiosks. Tricopian offers battery solutions servicing a wide range of product applications from cell phones and tablets, to flashlights and remote-control toys. For more information, visit www.fuel-rod.com.

ABOUT THE TRANSIT CENTER

Salesforce Transit Center meets the needs of a growing region and City with a 21st Century, world class transit center serving transportation systems throughout the Bay Area. The Center serves AC Transit, Greyhound, Muni, Golden Gate Transit, Paratransit, and WestCat Lynx, with close proximity to SamTrans, Amtrak, Muni Metro, and BART. In the future it will serve Caltrain and California High Speed Rail. The Center includes a 5.4-acre rooftop park and more than 100,000 square feet of shopping and dining. Bounded by Mission, Howard, Beale and Second streets, the Center is owned and operated by the Transbay Joint Powers Authority. The Transit Center project was funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the State of California, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority, the City and County of San Francisco, the San Mateo County Transportation Authority and AC Transit. The name of the Transit Center is the result of a naming rights agreement with salesforce.com that helps fund operating costs.

