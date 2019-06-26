FuelRod Power-on-the-Go Continues Expansion with Orlando Sanford International Airport Launch and New East Coast Support Facility

Joining BOS, CLT, ATL, JFK, PHL, IAH, RDU, SAN and a host of other airports, SFB is the 35th U.S. airport to offer the portable power convenience to its travelers. Visitors to the Orlando area will find FuelRod Power-Ready-to-Go SwapBox™ kiosks also located at most of the region's popular theme parks and resorts including Aquatica, Discovery Cove, SeaWorld, Walt Disney World, Universal, and other favorite attractions.

Instead of trying to find an electrical outlet or available charging station, travelers can simply purchase a fully charged FuelRod battery kit from any of the SwapBox kiosks and charge-up their Apple® or Android™ devices. Not only does this provide a more relaxed travel experience, but also offers travelers time to shop and dine during their stay at SFB. Once the FuelRod is depleted, users can quickly swap the used FuelRod for a fully recharged battery for a modest fee at any SwapBox kiosk anywhere within the global network – including airports, theme parks, attractions, convention centers and more.

"We are excited to offer this innovative service at Orlando Sanford International Airport," said Diane Crews, President and CEO of SFB. "Our passengers will no longer be restricted by being plugged into a wall or charging station. By initiating FuelRod, passengers can explore all that SFB has to offer – from shopping to restaurants."

"As a gateway to popular Orlando theme parks where our FuelRod service is already deployed, we're excited to add Orlando Sanford International airport to our growing network of kiosks," said Tricopian co-founder, Joe Yeagley. "People love the service and the ability to charge their mobile devices on the go. Known as the theme park capital of the world, visitors can land at SFB, quickly purchase a FuelRod from one of our kiosks and be ready to capture and share all of the fun moments and activities that Orlando offers."

With the expanding locations of the SwapBox kiosks that allow for the quick exchange of the lightweight charger, FuelRod enables users to stay mobile while they charge their phones and help the environment by keeping batteries out of landfills.

The FuelRod Kits will substantially charge a standard iPhone or Android phone. Once the FuelRod is used or depleted, users can easily recharge the FuelRod via any USB source with the provided connectors or swap it at any FuelRod Kiosk for a fresh – fully charged FuelRod.

There are frequent discounts towards swaps and purchases posted on Facebook and Twitter, including the current promotion code: STARS19 to save $2 on new kits or swaps at all U.S. kiosks through July 15, 2019.

FuelRod SwapBox kiosks are at a rapidly growing number of locations in the U.S. and Europe. Also, FuelRod chargers can be purchased online at www.fuel-rod.com . FuelRod can be found on Twitter @FuelRodPower and Facebook at FuelRodPower .

About Orlando Sanford International Airport:

Orlando Sanford International Airport is a growing gateway to Orlando's many attractions and theme parks with less stress. SFB is Simpler. Faster. Better, with a Simpler airport design, Faster airport processing, and a Better airport experience. The Airport is located in Orlando North – Seminole County, so visitors wishing to experience Florida's natural features need to look no further. Visitors will also enjoy convenient access to Orlando's world-class attractions and the World's Most Famous Beach - Daytona Beach; both are 50 minutes or less from SFB. As is New Smyrna Beach, Cocoa Beach, and Port Canaveral. In addition, SFB is the largest base for Allegiant Air – serving more than 75 cities. For more information, visit SFB's website at www.flysfb.com

About Tricopian, Inc.

Founded in 2011, San Diego-based Tricopian, Inc. is the manufacturer of the popular FuelRod™ Power-on-the-Go mobile device charging service. The innovative FuelRod recharge and swap program available at numerous airports in the U.S. and Europe as well as at theme parks and convention centers helps to keep batteries out of landfills to support a cleaner, more productive planet.

Tricopian holds patents on its two-way exchange kiosks in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China and is the first company to achieve UL listing on both its batteries and instant SwapBox™ kiosks. Tricopian offers battery solutions servicing a wide range of product applications from cell phones and tablets, to flashlights and remote-control toys. For more information, visit www.fuel-rod.com.

SOURCE Tricopian, Inc.

