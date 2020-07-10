FuelRod To Award "Founders" Status To Early Adopters; Resolves Litigation

Once verified, Founders will use the FuelRod app in conjunction with the kiosks to obtain free swaps under the program. The app will generate a scannable QR code that will be input at the kiosk at the time of the swap. The kiosk will then allow Founders to swap their existing FuelRods for free, even at kiosks that charge to swap.

All existing FuelRod customers are encouraged to verify their eligibility by completing a simple questionnaire at https://kiosks.fuel-rod.com/questionnaire.php .

NOTE: Upon verification, the customer must create an account on the FuelRod Mobile app using the same email address as indicated in the questionnaire before their "Founders" status can be automatically activated.

If the customer doesn't already have the FuelRod app on their smartphone, they must download it and create their account using the same email address as indicated in the questionnaire.

If the customer has already created an account on the FuelRod mobile app using the verified email address, they need to make sure that it's been updated to v2.1.0 or later.

* To qualify, a purchase must have been made before 10/26/2019 and must not have been subsequently refunded in full.

** The litigation was pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, Case No. 3:19-cv-02060-MMA-JLB before the Hon. Michael M. Anello. Plaintiff was represented by James J. Rosemergy of Carey, Danis & Lowe in St. Louis, Missouri. Defendant was represented by Timothy M. Flaherty and David M. Perl of Clark Hill in San Francisco, California. For any questions or assistance in verifying and activating their account, customers can call FuelRod's customer service number (844) 383-5763, or send email to [email protected] .

*** For the duration of your Founder status in good standing; limited to a) First-Generation FuelRods only; b) one mobile device; and c) one user account per Founder.

FuelRod SwapBox kiosks are available at a growing number of locations in the U.S. In addition, FuelRod chargers can be purchased online at www.fuel-rod.com. FuelRod can be found on Twitter @FuelRodPower and on Facebook at FuelRodPower.

About Tricopian, Inc.

Founded in 2011, San Diego-based Tricopian, Inc. is the manufacturer of the popular FuelRod™ Power-on-the-Go mobile device charging service. The innovative FuelRod recharge and swap program, available at numerous airports in the U.S. as well as at theme parks and convention centers, helps to keep batteries out of landfills to support a cleaner, more productive planet.

Tricopian holds patents on its two-way exchange kiosks in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China and is the first company to achieve UL listing on both its batteries and instant SwapBox™ kiosks. Tricopian offers battery solutions servicing a wide range of product applications from cell phones and tablets, to flashlights and remote-control toys. For more information, visit www.fuel-rod.com.

