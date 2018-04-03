Fuels and Convenience Industry Advocates for Small Businesses and CA Communities

As elected officials continue to promote bills like AB 1745 (Ting-D), the proposed combustion-engine ban, and AB 2380 (Stone-D), a ban on single-use cigarette filters, they place the burden of these laws squarely on the shoulders of small, family- and minority-owned businesses. These bills claim to be in the best interest of all Californians, yet they only benefit the wealthy elite in the state at the expense of hard working families.

Representing California's fuel marketers and convenience stores, CIOMA's members serve nearly every Californian, and play a vital role in their communities. A vast majority of CIOMA member companies are small, family and minority-owned businesses, and understand first-hand the burdens placed on consumers by continued overreach by California's lawmakers and regulators.

"Our Day at the Capitol Event is a great opportunity for our members to tell their elected representatives about real-world impacts of California's laws and regulations," said Ryan Hanretty, Executive Director of CIOMA. "These small, family- and minority-owned businesses are engrained in their communities and truly care about their neighbors. Yet, the Democrat-controlled legislature continues to bombard these businesses with sound-bite grabbing laws and regulations that sound good in their circle of wealthy political allies and special interests."

CIOMA and its members will continue to offer their knowledge and expertise in finding solutions to these myriad problems, while representing both the fuels and convenience industry and every Californian that they serve.

CIOMA is the industry's statewide trade association representing the needs of independent wholesale and retail marketers of gasoline, diesel, lubricating oils and other petroleum products; transporters of those products; and retail convenience store operators.

