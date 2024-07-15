Fugo Precision 3D Unveils Revolutionary Centrifugal 3D Printing Technology, Transforming the Manufacturing Landscape

The Fugo Model A integrates multiple post-production processes into a single machine, significantly reducing costs and increasing efficiency for manufacturers. With its all-in-one system, users can print, wash, dry and post-cure parts, streamlining the entire production process.

"Our patented centrifugal printing technology is not just an improvement over existing systems; it is a complete rethinking of what 3D printing can accomplish," said Bryan Allred, Founder of Fugo 3D. "With the Fugo Model A, we expect to help manufacturers build higher quality parts at a lower cost."

Fugo Precision 3D unveiled the Fugo Model A at the recent Rapid + TCT show in Los Angeles with an incredible response from attendees. In addition to increased speed and throughput, Fugo is emphasizing the Model A's ability for precision printing with sub-50-micron accuracy in all dimensions.

"Since the advent of SLA and DLP technology, the single greatest problem with these printers has been the need for a mechanical means to spread the infinitely thin layers. With the Fugo Model A, we have solved this problem as our technology does not use any mechanical means to create layers during printing," said Sasha Shkolns, CTO.

The Fugo Model A is a multi-application printer that works with a diverse range of photopolymers. Fugo is targeting current high-volume manufacturers with 3D printing as a critical element of their production lines to become its early adopters. Fugo is taking reservations for the Model A today and plans to deliver the initial commercial production machines in Q1 of 2025.

