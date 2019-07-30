Fugue and New Light Technologies Partner to Better Secure the Public Cloud

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT) announces a strategic partnership with Fugue to deliver public cloud configuration, drift detection, active drift enforcement (e.g., self-healing infrastructure), and security control gap analysis for NLT's Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure clientele. The partnership extends Fugue's capabilities to all of NLT's Azure and AWS clients, strengthening NLT's Cloud Service Provider (CSP) and Managed Service Offerings (MSO).

Fugue rounds out a set of best-of-industry tools and practices chosen by NLT to protect and provide the greatest value to each customer. In addition to the capabilities that Fugue offers, each NLT cloud customer partner is ensured:

100% infrastructure-as-code buildout of their environment

3rd-party uptime monitoring and SLA enforcement

A core security model built from NIST, HIPAA, and GDPR controls

"By using Fugue, we can multiply the impact of each of our engineers. Instead of having to write custom scripts, alarms, and notifications, we simply turn on Fugue and get alerted if any of our environments deviate in any way from our last build baseline," said Dave Williams, Cloud Architect with NLT; "Plus, for certain production accounts, we enable active self-healing infrastructure so that when an anomaly is found, the environment is automatically rolled back to the desired configuration."

"We're excited to partner with New Light Technologies to use Fugue's cloud infrastructure baselining technologies to keep NLT's cloud environments secure and compliant with policy," said Phillip Merrick, CEO of Fugue. "NLT is delivering cutting edge cloud-based geospatial applications and managed services, and with Fugue, NLT can keep customer data and applications secure in a highly efficient and scalable manner."

About New Light Technologies: New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT), based in Washington DC, provides a broad range of integrated Information Technology (IT) consulting services and products to government, commercial, and non-profit sectors. The firm offers comprehensive DevOps systems integration, development, and management services for IT Infrastructure Modernization; Cloud & Mobile Computing; Virtualization and Microservices; Application Development; Geospatial Information Systems (GIS); and Big Data Modeling, Analytics, & Visualization. NLT is a recognized leader in the development of enterprise Geospatial platforms and real-time integrated analytics for mission-critical decision support, planning, and research applications. To learn more, visit www.nltgis.com .

About Fugue: Fugue ensures that cloud infrastructure stays in continuous compliance with enterprise security policies. It identifies security risks and compliance violations, uses baselining to detect drift and protect critical resources with self-healing infrastructure, and enables a shift left on security and compliance. Fugue automates continuous compliance audits and reporting with out-of-the-box frameworks for the CIS AWS Foundations Benchmark, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, and SOC 2. Organizations such as PBS, SAP NS2, and TrueCar trust Fugue to protect their cloud environments. Fugue's investors include New Enterprise Associates , Future Fund , Maryland Venture Fund , In-Q-Tel (IQT) , and Core Capital Partners . Fugue is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and a Launch Partner in the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Program in the Governance category. Fugue was named a CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner in the IaaS category and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. To learn more, visit www.fugue.co .

