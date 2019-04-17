Fugue Announces Autonomous Cloud Infrastructure Compliance Assurance

Fugue is purpose-built for assuring the compliance of highly dynamic enterprise cloud environments and helping application teams increase deployment velocity safely. New capabilities make it easy for enterprise compliance and cloud teams to scan cloud infrastructure environments, identify policy violations, bring them into compliance, and ensure they stay compliant. Fugue then provides automated daily reports on the compliance posture of an enterprise's entire cloud footprint.

Fugue is the only cloud infrastructure solution that uses environment baselining to ensure and demonstrate compliance while locking down the security of critical cloud resources. The baseline serves as a contract between cloud stakeholders: developers, operations, compliance, and security teams all operate from a single shared source of trust for cloud computing. Baselines are the mechanism for detecting and understanding infrastructure change, protecting sensitive data with self-healing infrastructure, and shifting left on cloud compliance and security. Shift left is the practice of moving security and compliance functions earlier in the software development lifecycle, rather than later, when making changes becomes more expensive and slows things down.

"The cloud has enabled enterprises to innovate faster than ever before, but it has created new challenges for compliance and security teams who need to ensure compliance and protect data without slowing down application teams," said Phillip Merrick, Fugue CEO. "Fugue helps get all cloud teams on the same page, so compliance teams can assure and prove compliance at any time and provide developers with simple tools to shift left on compliance and validate policy and fix issues earlier in the software development lifecycle."

"With Fugue, I can demonstrate in real time that our cloud infrastructure is compliant all the time. We've never really had that before," said Peter O'Donoghue, VP of Application Services at Unisys Federal. "Fugue's strength is in providing centralized visibility and control across DevSecOps teams, thereby avoiding policy violations and misconfigurations in the cloud."

Fugue provides a number of turnkey libraries for assuring compliance for a number of standards, including PCI, GDPR, HIPAA, NIST 800-53, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and CIS AWS Foundations Benchmark. Fugue does not require cloud infrastructure compliance expertise in order to bring enterprise cloud environments into compliance, ensure they stay that way, and demonstrate compliance at any time.

These new features are available to all Fugue customers now.

Fugue ensures that cloud infrastructure stays in continuous compliance with enterprise security policies. Fugue eliminates data breaches caused by cloud infrastructure misconfiguration and provides powerful visualization and reporting tools to easily demonstrate compliance. Fugue provides out-of-the-box libraries for compliance standards including CIS AWS Foundations Benchmark, PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, SOC 2, ISO 27001. and NIST 800-53. Customers like Sparkpost, PBS, and SAP NS2 rely on Fugue to protect against cloud risks and ensure compliance. Fugue's investors include New Enterprise Associates , Future Fund , Maryland Venture Fund , In-Q-Tel (IQT) , and Core Capital Partner s. Fugue is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and a Launch Partner in the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Program in the Governance category. Fugue was named a CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner in the IaaS category and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. To learn more about Fugue, visit www.fugue.co .

