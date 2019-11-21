Fugue Announces Free Tier to Empower Engineers to Build and Operate Secure Cloud Systems

Cloud misconfiguration is the number one cause of cloud-based data breaches, and traditional cloud security has failed to address it while frustrating developers with overbearing constraints and time-consuming manual processes. Fugue recognizes that engineers own the security of their cloud infrastructure, and Fugue Developer empowers them with the tools they need to build and operate securely in highly dynamic and regulated cloud environments.

"A lot of attack vectors are exploited via cloud misconfiguration, said Carl Alleyne, senior DevOps engineer at New Light Technologies. "Fugue gives DevOps engineers and administrators a leg up on cloud asset management and configuration drift detection."

Fugue Developer enables engineers to:

Auto-generate visualization diagrams of cloud infrastructure and inspect resource configurations and relationships

and inspect resource configurations and relationships Identify cloud misconfiguration risks and policy violations at every stage of the SDLC and get rich feedback to quickly correct them

at every stage of the SDLC and get rich feedback to quickly correct them Demonstrate cloud infrastructure compliance for CIS Foundations Benchmarks, Fugue Best Practices, and custom policies

for CIS Foundations Benchmarks, Fugue Best Practices, and custom policies Monitor changes to cloud infrastructure to understand the impact on the security and compliance posture of their environment

to understand the impact on the security and compliance posture of their environment Protect security-critical cloud resources with drift detection and automated remediation without the burdens of scripts and bots

"The cloud upended traditional IT security, forcing hard tradeoffs between agility and security," said Phillip Merrick, CEO of Fugue. "Fugue Developer puts cloud security in the hands of the software developers building and maintaining cloud-based systems so they can free themselves of these frustrations once and for all."

Fugue Developer provides an API and CLI to automate infrastructure policy validations and integrate cloud security in CI/CD pipelines, and a rich GUI for dynamic, exportable visualizations that can handle at-scale cloud environments. Fugue Developer supports custom rules using the open source Rego policy language and Open Policy Agent (OPA) engine. Out-of-the-box support is provided for CIS Foundations Bechmarks for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, and the Fugue Best Practices Framework for identifying advanced cloud misconfiguration vulnerabilities.

Fugue Developer is available now for individual engineers here . Customers receive a 30-day free trial of Fugue Enterprise, after which they can choose to purchase Fugue Enterprise or transition to Fugue Developer. Fugue Enterprise supports unlimited users and environments, and additional out-of-the-box support for NIST 800-53, PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, GDPR, and ISO 27001. Fugue is a Software as a Service (SaaS) product.

About Fugue

Fugue is enterprise cloud security developed for engineers, by engineers. Fugue prevents cloud misconfiguration, ensures continuous compliance with enterprise security policies, and provides full visibility into the security posture of AWS and Azure cloud environments. Fugue automates compliance validation for CIS Foundations Benchmarks, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, and SOC 2. Customers such as AT&T, TrueCar and A+E Networks trust Fugue to protect their cloud environments. Fugue's investors include New Enterprise Associates, Future Fund, and In-Q-Tel (IQT). Fugue is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and a Launch Partner in the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Program in the Governance category. Fugue has twice been named a CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. To learn more, visit www.fugue.co.

