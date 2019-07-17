Fugue Announces Support for Microsoft Azure, Delivering Unified Multi-Cloud Security and Compliance

FREDERICK, Md., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fugue, the company delivering autonomous cloud infrastructure security and compliance, announced today that its Software as a Service product now supports the Microsoft Azure cloud computing service. Fugue provides enterprises with continuous visibility into the security posture of their Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environments and protects critical resources with self-healing infrastructure. Fugue enables development teams to "Shift Left" on cloud security and compliance by integrating policy checks into CI/CD pipelines.

"Fugue's baselining approach helps us identify unapproved network changes and monitor cloud resources without the need for time-consuming audits," said Mike Norton, senior director of cloud architecture for the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). "Cloud security and compliance is a top priority at PBS, and Fugue was easy to adopt and scale to meet our needs."

Fugue is the only Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solution that provides the ability to baseline cloud infrastructure environments. A baseline serves as a "contract" between cloud teams (e.g., DevOps, security, compliance) for known-good cloud infrastructure configurations. Fugue detects drift from the baseline so teams can understand and validate change, identify potential security and compliance issues, and track change over time. Fugue can make security-critical infrastructure resources self-healing by autonomously remediating drift back to the established baseline without the need to code and manage automation scripts or bots.

"Enterprise organizations are leveraging multiple cloud service providers, and they need a solution that maintains the security and compliance posture of their infrastructure environments across clouds while helping their application teams innovate faster," said Phillip Merrick, CEO of Fugue. "Extending Fugue's capabilities for infrastructure baselining, compliance reporting, and Shift Left to Microsoft Azure provides our customers with a single solution for ensuring cloud security and compliance in their multi-cloud operations."

Fugue Use Cases

Validate cloud environments for compliance (e.g., HIPAA, PCI, SOC 2, NIST 800-53, ISO 27001, and GDPR) and assistance to correct violations Baseline cloud environments to establish "known-good" infrastructure configurations and a single source of truth and trust for cloud stakeholders Detect baseline drift and make resources self-healing against misconfiguration to protect against data leaks and compliance violations Shift Left on cloud infrastructure security and compliance by including policy checks in CI/CD pipelines to help developers move fast and safely Continuous compliance visibility and reporting across entire enterprise cloud footprint, including multiple accounts, regions, and cloud providers

Availability

Fugue for Microsoft Azure and AWS is available now for all customers. For more information, visit www.fugue.co or schedule a free cloud compliance audit and security workshop.

About Fugue

Fugue ensures that cloud infrastructure stays in continuous compliance with enterprise security policies. It identifies security risks and compliance violations, uses baselining to detect drift and protect critical resources with self-healing infrastructure, and enables a shift left on security and compliance. Fugue automates continuous compliance audits and reporting with out-of-the-box frameworks for the CIS AWS Foundations Benchmark, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, and SOC 2. Organizations such as PBS, SAP NS2, and TrueCar trust Fugue to protect their cloud environments. Fugue's investors include New Enterprise Associates , Future Fund, Maryland Venture Fund , In-Q-Tel (IQT) , and Core Capital Partners . Fugue is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and a Launch Partner in the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Program in the Governance category. Fugue was named a CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner in the IaaS category and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. To learn more about Fugue, visit www.fugue.co .

