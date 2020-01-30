Fugue Announces Team Plan to Help Engineering Teams Collaborate on Cloud Security and Compliance

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fugue, the company empowering engineers to build and operate secure cloud systems that are compliant with enterprise policies, today announced a Team plan to help cloud engineering teams collaborate and innovate faster and more securely. Fugue Team provides tools to visualize cloud infrastructure environments, detect and eliminate cloud misconfiguration, and run policy checks for a number of out-of-the-box compliance families. Fugue Team joins Fugue Enterprise, which provides enterprise organizations with advanced security and visibility across their entire cloud footprint, and Fugue Developer, a free plan for individual engineers to manage the security of their own cloud infrastructure environments.

Fugue Team provides role based access control for building, accessing, and modifying cloud infrastructure environments, and the Fugue API for integrating cloud security into automated CI/CD pipelines to prevent cloud misconfiguration and policy violations. Fugue Team supports custom rules using Open Policy Agent, Fugue Best Practices to protect against advanced cloud misconfiguration exploits, and compliance families such as CIS Foundations Benchmark for AWS and Azure, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI-DSS, and SOC 2.

"Fugue Team addresses the needs of cloud engineering teams that need to innovate quickly and collaborate on cloud infrastructure security, but don't have the scaling needs across multiple teams and environments that Fugue Enterprise delivers," said Phillip Merrick, CEO of Fugue. "Engineers own the security of their cloud infrastructure, and we're excited to empower engineering teams with the advanced cloud visibility and security capabilities that Fugue brings in an offering that's easy to adopt and use for their specific use cases."

Fugue supports the open source Open Policy Agent toolset and framework for cloud infrastructure policy as code. Earlier this month, Fugue open sourced Regula , a tool for checking Terraform infrastructure as code for policy compliance. With Fugue and Regula, cloud engineers have an end-to-end cloud infrastructure security and compliance solution that supports every phase of the software development life cycle.

Learn more about the Fugue Team plan and other available plans here . Learn how Fugue empowers engineers to keep their cloud infrastructure secure at www.fugue.co .

About Fugue

Fugue is enterprise cloud security developed for engineers, by engineers. Fugue prevents cloud misconfiguration, ensures continuous compliance with enterprise security policies, and provides full visibility into the security posture of AWS and Azure cloud environments. Fugue automates compliance validation for CIS Foundations Benchmarks, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, and SOC 2. Customers such as AT&T, TrueCar, and A+E Networks trust Fugue to protect their cloud environments. Fugue's investors include New Enterprise Associates, Future Fund, and In-Q-Tel (IQT). Fugue is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and a Launch Partner in the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Program in the Governance category. Fugue has twice been named a CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. To learn more, visit www.fugue.co .

