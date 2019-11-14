Fugue Open Sources Fregot to Support Developers Working with the Rego Policy Language

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fugue, the company empowering engineers to build and operate secure cloud systems that are compliant with enterprise policies, today announced it has open sourced the Fugue Rego Toolkit (Fregot) to enhance the experience working with the Rego policy language. Fregot enables developers to easily evaluate Rego expressions, debug code, and test policies. Rego is part of the Open Policy Agent (OPA) policy engine, which Fugue adopted this year as its policy as code implementation for cloud security and compliance.

Developed as an alternative to Open Policy Agent's (OPA) built-in interpreter, Fregot provides error handling that is easy to understand and manage with step-by-step debugging. Additionally, Fregot speeds up the development feedback loop by watching Rego and input files for changes and enabling quick incremental loads. You can use Fregot to validate nearly any kind of JSON or YAML file against Rego policy.

Fugue created Fregot internally as a lightweight set of tools to enhance the Rego development experience. It provides:

Just the Rego language implementation rather than the full OPA agent

Useful tools to debug Rego queries and modules

Enhanced error messages to aid in correcting Rego expressions

Ease of extending and experimenting with new language features

"Fugue's SaaS product for cloud infrastructure visibility and security uses Rego and OPA at scale, performing more than 100 million policy evaluations every day and providing our customers with a simple way to create custom policies for cloud infrastructure," said Josh Stella, co-founder and CTO of Fugue. "We developed Fregot to speed the implementation of these evaluations and provide our customers and the community with useful tools to develop and test policies using the Rego policy language."

The Fregot open source project can be found here on Github .

Josh Stella will be presenting on Fregot at the OPA Summit at KubeCon on November 18.

About Fugue

Fugue is enterprise cloud security developed for engineers, by engineers. Fugue prevents cloud misconfiguration, ensures continuous compliance with enterprise security policies, and provides full visibility into the security posture of AWS and Azure cloud environments. Fugue automates compliance validation for CIS Foundations Benchmarks, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, and SOC 2. Customers such as PBS, Sparkpost, SAP NS2, and TrueCar trust Fugue to protect their cloud environments. Fugue's investors include New Enterprise Associates, Future Fund, and In-Q-Tel (IQT). Fugue is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and a Launch Partner in the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Program in the Governance category. Fugue has twice been named a CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. To learn more, visit www.fugue.co.

