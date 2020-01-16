Fugue Open Sources Regula to Help Engineers Validate Terraform for Policy Compliance

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fugue, the company empowering engineers to build and operate secure cloud systems that are compliant with enterprise policies, today announced it has open sourced Regula , a tool that evaluates Terraform infrastructure-as-code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations prior to deployment. Regula rules are written in Rego, the open source policy language employed by the Open Policy Agent project and can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines to prevent cloud infrastructure deployments that may violate security and compliance best practices.

"Developers design, build, and modify their own cloud infrastructure environments, and they increasingly own the security and compliance of that infrastructure," said Josh Stella, co-founder and CTO of Fugue. "Fugue builds solutions that empower engineers operating in secure and regulated cloud environments, and Regula quickly and easily checks that their Terraform scripts don't violate policy—before they deploy infrastructure."

Regula initially supports rules that validate Terraform scripts written for AWS infrastructure, and includes mapping to CIS AWS Foundations Benchmark controls where relevant. Regula also includes helper libraries that enable users to easily build their own rules that conform to enterprise policies. At launch, Fugue has provided examples of Regula working with GitHub Actions for CI/CD, and with Fregot , a tool that enables developers to easily evaluate Rego expressions, debug code, and test policies. Fugue open sourced Fregot in November 2019.

Regula can identify serious cloud misconfiguration risk contained in Terraform scripts, many of which may not be flagged by common compliance standards. The initial release of Regula includes rules that can identify dangerously permissive IAM policies and security group rules, VPCs with flow logs disabled, EBS volumes with encryption disabled, and untagged cloud resources. View the full set of initial Regula rules here .

Regula works independently of Fugue, but can be integrated with Fugue for end-to-end cloud infrastructure security and compliance. The Fugue SaaS product integrates cloud security into each stage of the software development life cycle. Fugue enables users to visualize cloud infrastructure environments, detect post-deployment misconfigurations and automatically enforce critical resource configurations through self-healing. Both Regula and Fugue utilize the open-source Rego policy language, and developers can easily create their own rules for Regula and Fugue using a similar syntax. In addition to Fugue Enterprise, Fugue offers Developer, a free tier available to individual engineers who need to ensure continuous security and compliance of their cloud infrastructure environments.

Regula is available today on Fugue's public GitHub repository .

About Fugue

Fugue is enterprise cloud security developed for engineers, by engineers. Fugue prevents cloud misconfiguration, ensures continuous compliance with enterprise security policies, and provides full visibility into the security posture of AWS and Azure cloud environments. Fugue automates compliance validation for CIS Foundations Benchmarks, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, and SOC 2. Customers such as AT&T, TrueCar, and A+E Networks trust Fugue to protect their cloud environments. Fugue's investors include New Enterprise Associates, Future Fund, and In-Q-Tel (IQT). Fugue is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and a Launch Partner in the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Program in the Governance category. Fugue has twice been named a CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. To learn more, visit www.fugue.co .

Media Contact:

Rachel Kaseroff

415-341-5625

Rachel@RJKCommunications.net

SOURCE Fugue

Related Links

fugue.co

