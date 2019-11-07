Fugue Releases Best Practices Framework to Protect Against Advanced Cloud Misconfiguration Attacks

Cloud misconfiguration is the number one cause of data breaches involving public cloud services such as those offered by AWS. The scale, complexity, and dynamic nature of cloud infrastructure environments often leads to significant misconfiguration events that traditional security analysis tools fail to prevent or detect. According to Neil MacDonald at Gartner , "nearly all successful attacks on cloud services are the result of customer misconfiguration, mismanagement and mistakes."

While compliance frameworks such as the CIS Foundations Benchmarks address a number of cloud misconfiguration risks, recent major cloud-based data breaches were possible due to misconfigurations not necessarily covered by these standards. The Fugue Best Practices Framework is designed to complement standards such as the CIS Foundations Benchmark to provide additional protection against today's advanced misconfiguration attacks.

"Enterprise cloud and security teams are recognizing that their current cloud security posture leaves them vulnerable to newer and more sophisticated misconfiguration attacks," said Phillip Merrick, CEO of Fugue. "The Fugue Best Practices Framework gives cloud teams a simple tool to quickly identify these misconfigurations in their cloud environment and the most comprehensive security against cloud misconfiguration risk when used in combination with a framework like the CIS Foundations Benchmark."

The Fugue Best Practices Framework includes rules covering the following cloud vulnerabilities:

Identity and Access Management (IAM) misconfigurations that can provide bad actors, including malicious insiders, with the ability to move laterally and discover resources to exploit

S3 bucket policy misconfigurations that can be exploited in order to take data exfiltration actions

VPC Security Group rule misconfigurations that can enable malicious access via Elasticsearch, etcd, and MongoDB services

Fugue will continue to add new rules to the Fugue Best Practices Framework as new misconfiguration attack vectors are identified.

The Fugue Best Practices Framework joins a growing number of out-of-the-box cloud compliance frameworks Fugue provides, including CIS Foundations Benchmarks, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, and SOC 2. Fugue also supports custom rules using Open Policy Agent, an open source policy as code engine, making it easy for enterprise cloud teams to create cloud infrastructure policies tailored to meet their specific use cases and security requirements.

Availability

The Fugue Best Practices Framework is available now for all Fugue customers and can be used with a 30-day free trial.

About Fugue

Fugue empowers engineers to build and operate secure cloud systems that are compliant with enterprise policies. Fugue prevents cloud misconfiguration, provides full visibility into the security posture of AWS and Azure cloud environments, and automates compliance validation and reporting for custom policies and out-of-the-box frameworks including CIS Foundations Benchmarks, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, and SOC 2. Customers such as PBS, Sparkpost, SAP NS2, and TrueCar trust Fugue to protect their cloud environments. Fugue's investors include New Enterprise Associates, Future Fund, and In-Q-Tel (IQT). Fugue is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and a Launch Partner in the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Program in the Governance category. Fugue was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing and twice received the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for IaaS security. To learn more, visit www.fugue.co.

Media Contact:

Rachel Kaseroff

415-341-5625

Rachel@RJKCommunications.net

SOURCE Fugue

Related Links

http://www.fugue.co

