Fuheng Herbs Announces New Business Location and New Chinese Herbal Medicine Store to Better Meet the Needs of Patients in the Silicon Valley Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuheng Herbs , a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practice, today announced the opening of its business location and new storefront to provide Chinese medicine supplements, herbal teas, and herbs. The new location, 3595 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA, provides Fuheng Herbs with much-needed space to support its fast-growing patient base and deliver a new 24x7 herbal medicine store in the Silicon Valley community.

Dr. Zhang in Front of his New Office and New Chinese Herbal Medicine Store. Fuheng Herbs Store Opening Ceremony.

"The new location marks an important step to better provide services and treatments to patients," said Dr. Dalong Zhang, founder of Fuheng Herbs. "Our Chinese herbal medicine store is open to customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I am thrilled to offer greater access to Chinese medicines and treatments that can help more patients across our community."

Dr. Zhang has helped many patients transform their lives and maintain better health. Patients are raving about Dr. Zhang's precision of diagnosis and treatments, including highly effective energy therapy and unparalleled methods of acupuncture. Below are a few of the many success stories:

Stephen Holms' story, a prostate cancer survivor:

"I had late-stage prostate cancer. I received the best cancer care and treatments available in the US from some of the top cancer treatment centers, but my condition didn't improve due to my late stage. I was in despair before I found Dr. Zhang. Dr. Zhang used Chinese medicine diagnosis techniques and designed a treatment plan which included energy therapy, acupuncture, and Chinese herbs. After six months, I regained strength and energy. When I went back to the cancer treatment center for a check-up, I got the best news - my cancer was gone. Today, I am cancer free. What can I say? Dr. Zhang is amazing. His compassion and skill helped me win the battle! Dr. Zhang gave me a NEW life."





"I always had neck and back pain and felt lethargic all the time. For many years, I didn't know what really went wrong. Then I finally went to an acupuncturist for treatment, hoping that would help with my problems. Two months later, I made very small incremental improvements. My neck and back pain was somewhat reduced, but I still felt tired and had no energy. My good friend introduced me to Dr. Zhang. I was skeptical at first, but I went ahead to see him. Dr. Zhang did the energy therapy, and after the first session, I felt so much better. I went to see Dr. Zhang again. After the second session, my neck and back pain was completely gone. I look and feel great now, all thanks to Dr. Zhang. He is just amazing."





"I went to Dr. Zhang's clinic to seek help with several health issues, including menopause symptoms, diabetes, and neck, shoulder, and back pain. As a traveling nurse, I stand pretty all day at work, and wearing a stethoscope makes my neck feel really tight. I received energy therapy from Dr. Zhang during my first visit. Immediately after that, a miracle happened. I could literally see the light that got me out of the darkness. All my pain was gone. It was so surreal that it was like a dream, but in reality, Dr. Zhang healed me. I highly recommend Dr. Zhang as he renewed my life."

The new Chinese herbal medicine store delivers the following services:

Chinese herbal medicine fulfillment . In addition to its own patients, Fuheng also serves patients with prescriptions from other TCM doctors.

. In addition to its own patients, Fuheng also serves patients with prescriptions from other TCM doctors. Chinese herbal supplements . The store provides a large variety of supplements to help patients feel better faster. Patients can pick and choose herbal supplements based on preferences or ailments for improved health.

. The store provides a large variety of supplements to help patients feel better faster. Patients can pick and choose herbal supplements based on preferences or ailments for improved health. Chinese herbal tea. Often, patients do not like to brew their herbal tea because it takes too much time and effort. Dr. Zhang found a solution by preparing herbal tea based on each patient's prescription and bottling it in pop cans. Patients can now take their herbal tea at home without the hassle of having to brew it themselves. So many patients, especially those who work for companies such as Apple and Google, praised Dr. Zhang's revolutionary solution because of time savings and convenience. Emily T, an engineer working for Google commented, "This is truly a dream come true. Dr. Zhang's innovative solutions solve huge problems for me, and I am so glad I found a traditional Chinese medicine practice in our Silicon Valley community."

About Dr. Dalong Zhang , LAc

Dr. Zhang came from a family that has a long history (five generations) of practicing traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Western medicine. Dr. Zhang studied Pharmacy and Clinical Medicine at Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology , a top medical college in China. While at school, Dr. Zhang participated in researching and manufacturing breakthrough Chinese herbal medicine under the guidance of professors, as well as co-authoring academic articles. In 2001, he joined a publicly listed drug research and manufacturing company, Kangmei , where he was part of the team responsible for some of the most cutting-edge Chinese herbal medicine research and manufacturing, which won awards in China.

Dr. Zhang came to the United States in 2012. Drawing on his rich experience and knowledge in drug research and manufacturing, Dr. Zhang founded Fuheng Herbs in Los Angeles in the same year. Fuheng Herbs develops and manufactures Chinese herbal supplements and herbal teas and distributes Chinese herbs. Since its inception, Fuheng Herbs has become a thriving business with more than 1,500 Chinese herbal products being marketed and sold globally from its Ecommerce store at www.fuhengherbs.com . Fuheng Herbs provides multi-language customer support and service via 877-800-8588.

He went to Alhambra Medical University to further study Chinese medicine and acupuncture. He is a California-licensed acupuncturist.

Dr. Zhang's specialties include clinical diagnosis, energy therapy, and acupuncture. He treats a variety of conditions, such as spinal asymmetry, acute and chronic pains, infertility, hypertension, diabetes, post-COVID conditions, and more. He recently launched his flagship Chinese herbal medicine store, providing patients in the Silicon Valley community the convenience of getting their herbal teas, supplements, and herbs 24x7.

To learn more, please visit www.fuhengherbs.com .

