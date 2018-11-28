Fuigo Announces First Round of Funding

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuigo, the leading provider of workspace and business solutions for interior designers, announced its A round of funding from a range of notable names in arts and design, including John Edelman, CEO of Design Within Reach, and Tim Cassidy, Director at Liaigre, as well as key players in the fashion industry and fashion holding groups.

According to John Edelman, CEO of Design Within Reach, "Fuigo is revolutionizing the way interior designers do business; through the world's largest material lending library in their sleekly designed Park Ave workspace, to business tools and software accessible nationally, they're providing the tools for interior designers to do what they do best: create."

These leading lights of the creative world believe in Fuigo's transformational vision of building spaces and tools that professionalize and future-proof the interior design business — a vision which seeks to protect the industry from commoditization and preserve the brilliance of the artisans at the profession's core.

"Fuigo is protecting the art form of interior design and ushering it into the next generation by merging an understanding of business and technology with a deep respect for exceptional craftsmanship," reiterated Tim Cassidy, Director at Liaigre.

This funding will power the release of Market — a groundbreaking marketplace that reimagines and streamlines sourcing, purchasing, and tracking for trade orders from the world's finest luxury brands.

This funding will also enable accelerated development of Fuigo's market-leading enterprise project management software for interior design practices. This software serves the $78 billion dollar interior design industry by expediting the interior design purchase process up to 75%, allowing designers to devote more time to the art of their craft and business development.

About Fuigo:

Fuigo was founded in 2015 by Maury and Mickey Riad, owners of the heritage textile company Fortuny. Fuigo's mission is to build real and virtual platforms that promote and future-proof exceptional interior design. Fuigo's award-winning 18,000 square-foot Park Avenue studio includes beautiful workspaces and New York's largest material lending library with samples from over 1,000 of the top A&D vendors. Fuigo is a leading technology company providing end-to-end business software that allows interior designers to achieve both creative and business excellence.

Contact Information:

Luke P. Brown

VIDOUN GROUP

(917) 818-4206

Related Links

Fuigo Website

SOURCE Fuigo

Related Links

https://www.fuigo.com

