Fujifilm and IBM Develop 50TB Native Tape Storage System, Featuring World's Highest Data Storage Tape Capacity(1)

News provided by

IBM

29 Aug, 2023, 17:00 ET

TOKYO and ARMONK, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Corporation (President and CEO, Representative Director: Teiichi Goto) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the development of a 50TB native tape storage system, featuring the world's highest native data tape cartridge capacity1. Fujifilm has commenced production of a high-density tape cartridge for use with IBM's newest enterprise tape drive, the TS1170. The sixth-generation IBM 3592 JF tape cartridge incorporates a newly developed technology featuring fine hybrid magnetic particles to enable higher data storage capacity.

Continue Reading
IBM 3592 JF
IBM 3592 JF

Innovations in achieving 50TB Native Capacity

Fujifilm has succeeded in achieving this innovative cartridge capacity by evolving the technologies developed in previous tape generations. This involved enhancing both the areal recording density (the amount of data that can be recorded per square inch) and the overall recording area (the surface area capable of recording data).

  • Nanoparticle Design Technology: Fine hybrid magnetic particles have been newly developed by combining the technologies used in the next-generation Strontium Ferrite (SrFe) magnetic particles and the Barium Ferrite (BaFe) particles that are currently used in high-capacity data storage tapes. Reduction in the size of the magnetic particles and enhancement in their magnetic properties significantly improves the areal recording density.
  • High-dispersion technology for magnetic particles prevents the aggregation of individual ultrafine magnetic particles and allows for a more even dispersion of the particles.
  • Improved thin layer coating technology achieves a more uniform and smoother tape surface, resulting in improved signal-to-noise ratio.
  • A 15% longer tape per data cartridge compared to the previous fifth generation2 is realized by using a thinner and stronger base film, which is for the support of the magnetic layer.

AI enhanced analytics are helping organizations derive value from exponentially increasing volumes of "big data" and prompting the need for long term, cost-effective, high-capacity data storage. With the TS1170 drive and 3592 JF tape cartridge, data-intensive organizations including growing cloud service providers can take advantage of the increased capacity of 3592 JF for long-term retention and security of these massive data sets.

Kei Nagata, Deputy General Manager of the Industrial Products Division at Fujifilm, says:
"With 50TB native capacity, 2.5 times the capacity of the previous highest-capacity tape cartridges2, Fujifilm believes this breakthrough demonstrates the future potential of tape technology. The IBM 3592 JF tape cartridge is yet another milestone in many years of joint research and development with IBM, and we are honored to be the manufacturer of this product."

Alistair Symon, Vice President of Storage Systems Development at IBM, says:
"The advanced technology in the IBM 3592 JF tape cartridge will enable customers to realize high densities, which facilitates storage cost optimization while maintaining performance and time to data. This is the first tape storage medium with 50TB native capacity, and it demonstrates tape's viability as an optimal choice for data protection, active archives and long-term retention in scientific data, industrial data collection and cloud service provider environments." 

The innovation of the IBM 3592 JF tape cartridge, only available on the new IBM TS1170 Tape Drive, provides the ability to store up to 150TB of data on a single tape cartridge with a 3:1 compression ratio, enabling clients to achieve ultra-high data storage on the TS1170. 

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Corporation, Tokyo, is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation along with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm's Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion JPY (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

*1 Based on comparison of available tape cartridge technology from the Linear Tape Open (LTO) format with LTO-9 capacity of 18TB and existing IBM Enterprise tape cartridge JE capacity of a maximum 20TB, as of August 29, 2023.

*2 The fifth-generation 3592 JE Tape cartridge.

For inquiries on information in this media release, contact:

Media Contact:
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Corporate Communications Division
Public Relations Group
TEL: +81-3-6271-2000

IBM Media Contact
Alexandra Demetriades
[email protected]

SOURCE IBM

Also from this source

IBM Introduces 'Watsonx Your Business'

IBM to Participate in $235M Series D Funding Round of Hugging Face

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.