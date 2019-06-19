Fujifilm And Inca Digital Announce The OnsetX HS, The World's Fastest High Quality Flatbed Printer

Compatible with Inca's range of application specific robotic handling systems, and incorporating '30 second' job set up and 'single cycle' printing mode, the new HS range is set to deliver another 'step change' in inkjet printing – something Inca Digital and Fujifilm have become renowned for.

The OnsetX HS launch is partnered with a new Fujifilm inkjet range, Uvijet OX. Uvijet OX features a brand new, unique, patented ink technology developed and manufactured at Fujifilm Speciality Ink Systems in the UK, designed specifically for the Onset family of printers to achieve exceptional adhesion on rigid plastic media, specifically those commonly used in North America, at the highest speeds.

"We believe the launch of this new generation of OnsetX machines positions Inca Digital firmly at the forefront of the high-end inkjet market," said Stephen Tunnicliffe-Wilson, CEO, Inca Digital. "Inca Digital has always been focused on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in print. The dramatic increases in overall productivity, made possible by the further integration of robotics and great advances in printing speeds, print quality and substrate compatibility, all mean print businesses and entrepreneurs have the capability and capacity to grow market share and confidently move into new markets."

Increased productivity

The addition of the new 'single cycle' print mode to the OnsetX HS, made possible by the optimization of the print jetting profiles and jetting frequencies, means the new HS range can print at speeds up to 15,597 square feet per hour – more than 50 percent higher than previously published throughput figures. The intelligent bonding properties of the new Uvijet OX ink also ensure maximum adhesion to a much wider range of media, even at these new highest printing speeds.

'30 second' job setup

Machine downtime caused by job changes and set-up routines has also been dramatically reduced with the integration of a range of new automated features on the HS machines. On- and off-loading systems, UV shutter alignment and table skin adjustments have all been automated, reducing operator intervention and bringing job set-up time down from an average of 15 minutes to around 30 seconds. Inca Digital's own research in the field suggests this will substantially increase machine capacity and utilization in "real world" situations.

New inks mean new levels of versatility and new markets

The OnsetX's scalable architecture and multi-substrate printing capability has helped to make it the machine of choice of many print businesses for whom maximum productivity and flexibility are key. The new OnsetX HS, combined with the robust adhesion qualities of Fujifilm's Uvijet OX ink, further builds on this reputation.

Together, the OnsetX HS and Uvijet OX inks open up an extensive new range of applications and possibilities in markets where the demand is growing for shorter run but the highest quality printing on corrugated board, packaging and non-PVC rigid plastics.

"We are very proud of this new range of OnsetX HS machines; they are the latest example of Inca Digital's proud tradition of launching inkjet machines that have a transformative effect on the industry," says Tunnicliffe-Wilson. "To secure such a significant increase in the headline speeds and overall productivity of the OnsetX series is an outstanding achievement."

The new OnsetX HS series is available now and distributed exclusively in North America by Fujifilm.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica , go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About Inca Digital



Inca Digital Printers, part of the SCREEN Graphic Solutions Group, is one of the world's leading pioneers and manufacturers of flatbed inkjet printing technology. The Eagle and Columbia printers set the early standards in UV inkjet flatbed printing. Inca's facility in Cambridge, UK, incorporates R&D, customer support, machine assembly and commissioning, a dedicated training facility and a clean room for printhead assembly and refurbishment. With approximately 25% of staff involved in R&D, a significant investment here helps the company maintain its position at the forefront of machine productivity, innovation, quality and reliability. For more information please visit www.incadigital.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/incadigital

