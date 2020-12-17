Fujifilm Announces CT Partnership with Leading Urology Group UroPartners

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc ., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, announced today that UroPartners , the largest urology practice in Illinois and top five in the nation, has chosen to standardize on the Persona CT Computed Tomography (CT) system to accelerate their oncology treatment planning capabilities. Designed and built in the U.S., the Persona CT is an innovative CT system from Fujifilm in partnership with Analogic. The system offers advanced oncology simulation and general radiography imaging capabilities with a focus on the patient experience.

"We were looking for a state-of-the-art oncology CT system that improves our patients experiences, ensures speed, comfort and accuracy with every CT scan," says William Andre at UroPartners, in explaining his facility's decision to select the Persona CT. "The Persona CT's wide open bore and forward thinking design features, like metal artifact reduction and 4D gating made it a clear choice in selecting Fujifilm as our partner to propel us into the future. As a leading urology group in the Midwest, we are committed to investing in the latest and best technologies available to ensure our patients receive the most accurate treatments and best results possible in a comfortable environment."

The Persona CT includes a large, 85 cm bore which brings a more comfortable exam for patients of all sizes, while also simplifying the accuracy of the patient's radiation treatment planning by uniquely matching the arc of the linear accelerator. Other competitive features include fast and precise 64/128 slice imaging, which allows the system to generate submillimeter high resolution images in any dimension. Faster scans means less burden on patients, especially those that have difficulty holding their breath or position.

"We're delighted that UroPartners entrusts Fujifilm to drive accuracy for oncology treatment planning," said Rick Banner, Senior Director of Marketing, Modality Solutions, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Built from the ground up, the Persona CT is equipped with best-in-class detector and system design, advanced image-processing technologies and high rotational speed to provide unparalleled precision and accuracy for accurate ROI identification and tumor volume."

Patients will be able to receive their CT scans on the Persona CT at the UroPartners' Gurnee location. For more information on the Persona CT, visit: https://www.fujifilmhealthcare.com/computed-tomography .

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc . is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It's ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm . FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

About UroPartners

UroPartners is the largest independent urology group in the Midwest, providing advanced urologic care by some of the most renowned physicians in the State of Illinois. UroPartners is made up of a team of over 90 providers and 37 locations across Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. With its own centralized independent advanced pathology lab with three pathologists, a dedicated urologic ambulatory surgical center with an anesthesiologist and CNRAs, three linear accelerators with five full-time radiation oncologists, an in-office drug dispensary, a centralized billing office, and an IT department, UroPartners is a self-sufficient ecosystem with a sophisticated infrastructure that services a large and diverse patient base throughout the region.

At the UroPartners Cancer Treatment Centers, the radiation oncologists and their staff are dedicated to every patients' well-being and overall health. Because technology is constantly improving, UroPartners believes it has a duty to continually educate and implement methods and techniques that provide their patients with the highest quality of care. The radiation oncologists at UroPartners use advanced technology such as: Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy, SpaceOAR, Calypso 4D Localization System, and a Persona CT Scanner. By combining extensive experience and training with the latest technology, UroPartners strives to provide patients with the personalized and compassionate care they deserve. Starting with the initial consultation and throughout their treatment, the radiation oncologists partner with patients every step of the way.

