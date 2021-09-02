FUJIFILM Announces GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera along with XF 23mm, 33mm Lenses and X-T30 II Mirrorless Camera; Learn More Info at B&H

Key Features

In addition to medium format, FUJIFILM is also expanding its APS-C X-System lineup with the XF 23mm f/1.4 R LM WR and XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR lenses. These two primes are a fresh take on the premium, go-to X-mount lenses, and feature updated optics, improved AF, and refreshed physical specs. Also being introduced alongside these two new lenses is the X-T30 II mirrorless camera—a second-generation follow-up to the immensely popular compact camera with tuned video and stills performance, better low-light focusing, and more intuitive operation.

GFX Medium Format

The GFX 50S II retains the same 51.4MP 44 x 33 CMOS Bayer-array sensor as its predecessor but also features an updated X-Processor Pro 4 image processor that contributes to faster readout speeds and quickened AF performance. The updated autofocus algorithm is claimed to be optimized for the newer crop of G-mount lenses, offers improved face- and eye-detection performance, and the contrast-detection system now offers focusing speeds as quick as 0.272-sec when working with the kit zoom.

Other imaging specs carried over from the first version of the camera include the 3 fps continuous shooting rate and Full HD 30p video recording. The camera has 19 Film Simulation modes and also retains FUJIFILM's attention to detail with the inclusion of a PASM dial, top LCD for quick viewing of shooting settings, and easy-to-handle focus controls for intuitive use.

Focusing on the major updates to the 50S platform, this generation II camera's viewfinder is now integrated into the body and there is also sensor-shift-type image stabilization. The EVF is a 0.77x 3.69m-dot OLED EVF—the same as the GFX 100S—which makes for a more streamlined and simple unit, compared to the removable EVF of the first 50S. The second key change for this second-gen camera is the inclusion of sensor-shift image stabilization, which compensates for up to 6.5 stops of camera shake for sharper handheld shooting in difficult lighting conditions.

Being announced alongside the GFX 50S II body is a new kit zoom lens, the GF 35-75mm f/4.5-5.6 WR, which will also be available in a kit with the camera body. This lens offers a 28-55mm equivalent focal length range and is billed as the lightest standard zoom for the GFX system and has the added benefit of having the least amount of focus breathing, to suit video-recording needs. Focusing is handled by an STM stepping motor and the lens is also distinct in that it doesn't have an aperture ring or physical switch on the barrel, playing into the streamlined appearance of the camera body.

X-System Lenses and X-T30 II Camera

Regarding the X-system updates, FUJIFILM is releasing a couple of staples in its lens lineup with forward-thinking optics. Both described as being able to resolve up to 40MP, the XF 23mm f/1.4 R LM WR and the XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR are new riffs on these staples in the XF lineup, seemingly being developed for high-resolution sensors in the future, as well as adding improved focusing motors and sealed constructions to some of the most popular lenses in FUJIFILM's lineup. Regardless of your camera's sensor, these lens's updated optics, which include low dispersion and aspherical elements, will realize impressive sharpness and accurate rendering, along with high clarity and color accuracy. Both lenses also sport bright f/1.4 apertures, making them excellent choices for low-light shooting, as well as for controlling depth of field and isolating subject matter with selective focus.

Physically, the lenses also sport new internal focusing mechanisms that limit their overall length, and both also feature linear motors for smooth, silent, and precise autofocus performance. The lenses also feature weather-sealed exteriors, nine-blade diaphragms, have large manual focus rings, and manual aperture rings for intuitive settings adjustment.

In addition to strengthening its lens lineup, FUJIFILM is also releasing the second-gen version of one of its most popular compact mirrorless bodies with the X-T30 II, which blends its retro aesthetics with contemporary tech. At its core, the X-T30 II features the same APS-C-format 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 BSI sensor and X-Processor 4 image processor as its predecessor, but AF performance has been quickened, with focusing speeds as fast as 0.02-second, and low-light sensitivity has been greatly improved down to -7 EV for working in seriously dark conditions. Subject tracking and recognition has been enhanced, too, to suit working with moving subjects better when shooting stills or recording video.

Speaking of video, the camera still touts DCI/UHD 4K recording up to 30p, but slow-motion 1080p recording is now supported at an impressive 240p frame rate for super-slow payback. If recording externally, 10-bit 4:2:2 color is available, or the F-log gamma can be used internally for easier color-grading control in post. Like all FUJIFILM X-T30 II has a milieu of Film Simulation modes available to mimic the look of some of FUJIFILM's classic film styles.

In terms of handling, the camera keeps its sleek profile fit with a variety of physical dials for easy and direct settings adjustment. The same 2.36m-dot OLED EVF is featured, too, along with the 3.0" 1.04m-dot two-way tilting LCD touchscreen for easy visibility from a variety of working angles. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are also featured and support the FUJIFILM Camera Remote App, for mobile camera control, or can be used to connect to an INSTAX Smartphone printer for instant printing of your shots.

Adding to the intuitive handling, the X-T30 II also features an Advanced SR Auto (scene recognition) mode, which can be switched on with a dedicated lever, to select from 58 presets automatically to render various scene types accurately.

The X-T30 II is available as a body only in black or silver or can be bundled in a kit with either the XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS lens or the XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens.

