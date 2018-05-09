Fujifilm announces global partnership agreement with Taylor Swift on its instax series' promotion

Fujifilm's instax series of instant cameras, which let users shoot pictures and make beautiful color prints on the spot, have been a global hit in more than 100 countries and regions, with over 30 million units shipped since the product first went on sale in November 1998. This year, as instax celebrates its 20th anniversary, Fujifilm aims to further explode in popularity through a major campaign in collaboration with Taylor Swift, who has approximately 300 million global social media followers and unparalleled influence among young people. Fujifilm will convey to an ever wider global audience the excitement that only instax can deliver: truly one-of-a-kind photos with the unique feel of a physical print together with Taylor, herself a longtime instax user. She will be appearing in television commercials and an online campaign.

Fujifilm is also a global sponsor of the TAYLOR SWIFT reputation STADIUM TOUR, which has already set an all-time attendance record for its first date in Glendale, Arizona May 8th. Concert stadiums will feature custom instax experience booths for fans to enjoy and interactive digital brand promotion activities running throughout the year. In addition, Taylor Swift has announced today that she will bring the "TAYLOR SWIFT reputation STADIUM TOUR in Japan presented by FUJIFILM instax" to Tokyo November 20 and 21, and Fujifilm is thrilled to be the presenting sponsor. Stay tuned to TaylorSwift.com for further show information as it becomes available.

About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's critically-adored new album, reputation, was the biggest selling album of 2017 and #1 in over 111 countries on iTunes' sales charts upon release. With almost 1.3 million albums sold in a seven-day period, Taylor is the only artist in history to have four consecutive albums sell over one million copies in their week of release (2010's Speak Now, 2012's RED, 2014's 1989 and 2017's reputation).

Taylor's chart-topping first single, "Look What You Made Me Do," broke multiple records within hours of its release. With over 10 million streams, it was the most-streamed song in a one-day period, the lyric video for "Look What You Made Me Do" broke the standing record with over 19 million views, while the music video shattered the original most viewed video (28 million) record with 43.2 million views in only 24 hours. Her current single, "Delicate" is already a smash hit.

Taylor is a ten-time GRAMMY winner, a singer, songwriter, musician and producer. She is the youngest person in history to win the music industry's highest honor, The GRAMMY Award for Album of the year and she is the first female solo artist to win this prestigious award twice. Rolling Stone listed Taylor as one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time. Time magazine featured Taylor on their prestigious 2017 Person of the Year cover, named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world and identified her as one of only eight candidates for the 2014 Person of the Year. An Emmy and Brit Award winner, Taylor is Billboard's youngest-ever Woman of the Year and the only artist to have been awarded this honor twice.

TAYLOR SWIFT reputation STADIUM TOUR begins May 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. As a global sponsor of the tour, FUJIFILM Corporation will be conveying the appeal of its instax cameras to audiences around the world through instax experience booths and digital promotion activities at concert venues. Fujifilm will also be presenting sponsor of the tour's recently confirmed Japan leg, set to take place in Tokyo on November 20 and 21 officially titled TAYLOR SWIFT reputation STADIUM TOUR in Japan presented by FUJIFILM instax, with special guest Charli XCX.

