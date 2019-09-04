Fujifilm Announces Immediate Availability Of LTO Ultrium 8 Data Cartridge

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc., a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation and a leading global manufacturer of data tape storage, today announced that its next generation FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium 8 data cartridge has been qualified by the LTO technology provider companies for commercial production and is available immediately. FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium 8 has a storage capacity of 12.0TB native and up to 30.0TB assuming 2.5:1 compression ratio with a transfer rate up to 750MB/sec. This capacity achievement represents a 2X increase over the current LTO-7 generation and addresses the increasing need for high capacity, cost-effective and reliable long-term storage.

Since 2000, Fujifilm has been a leader in the development of large-capacity LTO Ultrium data tape for backup and archival applications. The new FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium 8 data cartridge is based on Fujifilm's advanced NANOCUBIC thin coating technology and incorporates even finer Barium Ferrite (BaFe) particles than previous generations. Barium Ferrite features a high signal-to-noise ratio resulting in excellent stability and the ability to store data reliably for more than 50 years (based on accelerated life testing data from JEITA's Tape Storage Technical Committee).

"FUJIFILM's LTO-8 provides an intelligent data management solution in this era of big data analytics, AI and 'smart' IoT technologies where the volume and value of data is rapidly increasing," said Peter Faulhaber, President and CEO, FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc. "Fujifilm is committed to delivering high-performance, superior quality and cyber-secure media that customers demand for low-cost and reliable data storage."

Learn more about FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium 8 and the future of big data storage at: www.FujifilmUSA.com/datastorage

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc. is FUJIFILM Corporation's US-based manufacturing, marketing and sales company for data storage tape. The company provides data center customers and industry partners with a wide range of innovative products and archival solutions, including FUJIFILM Data Management Solutions. Based on a history of thin-film engineering and magnetic particle science such as Fujifilm's NANOCUBIC and Barium Ferrite technology, Fujifilm creates breakthrough data storage products. Fujifilm has surpassed the 150 million milestone for the number of LTO Ultrium data cartridges manufactured and sold since introduction, establishing the company as the leading global manufacturer of mid-range and enterprise data tape.

For more information on FUJIFILM Recording Media products, customers can call 800-488-3854 or visit our blog at https://www.fujifilminsights.com/. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe free at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

