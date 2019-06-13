Fujifilm Announces Nationwide 'Aspire To Be Fearless' Campaign To Increase Access To Breast Cancer Screening And Educate Communities On The Importance Of Early Detection

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, announced today a nationwide awareness campaign titled 'Aspire to Be Fearless' focused on improving access to breast health education and mammography screening services for every woman that needs it, especially those most reluctant. At the center of the campaign, Fujifilm will be traveling around the U.S. with its 'Aspire to Be Fearless' mobile mammography coach to provide educational opportunities for clinicians, raise awareness about the importance of screening and will be providing mammograms to the underserved population in key locations.

Fujifilm kicked-off the campaign by supporting an educational event, the Pink Table Brunch, on June 12, 2019 at 1100 SE Waverly Drive in Portland, Oregon.

"Fujifilm is partnering with women's imaging providers all around the U.S. to enhance women's access to mammograms and educate community members on the importance of annual screening for early detection. Since the introduction of ASPIRE Cristalle, thousands of examinations have been performed providing clinicians and patients with a tool to help lead to early diagnosis," said Rick Banner, Senior Director of Marketing, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Fujifilm is committed to raising awareness through educational programs and is dedicated to promoting the early detection of breast cancer through advances in digital mammography."

To engage community members, particularly those interested in topics related to breast cancer screening, diagnosis, and intervention, an educational event titled The Pink Table Brunch was held on June 12, 2019 from 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM at 1100 SE Waverly Drive in Portland, Oregon. The event featured experts in the field of health, nutrition, and breast care. Each presenter shared the latest information about what participants need to know in order to help lessen the fear if they or a loved one is diagnosed with breast cancer. Nisha Jackson, PhD and author of her new book entitled "Brilliant Burnout" signed her latest book at the event.

"Breast cancer is one of the most feared cancers among women and some women may feel so apprehensive that they put off their breast exams1," said Susan Crennan, Women's Health Product Marketing Manager, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "The Aspire to Be Fearless campaign is designed to educate women on the importance of screening and to increase access to breast health exams for women across the country. Through outreach and collaboration with women's health leaders, we are hoping to empower women to be fearless in their approach to their breast health. The 18 month, 48 state campaign will be a collaborative effort between Fujifilm and trusted local women's imaging clinicians to provide services and invaluable information about the importance of early detection."

According to the National Cancer Institute, 1 in 8 women may be diagnosed with breast cancer at some time during her life2. Finding breast cancer early and getting state-of-the-art cancer treatment are the most important strategies to prevent deaths from breast cancer.3 Women whose breast cancer is detected at an early stage have on average a 90% survival rate in the first five years.4 Unfortunately, minority women are more likely to be diagnosed at a later stage of breast cancer in part due to barriers to timely screening mammography, resulting in poorer mortality and survival outcomes.5

The 'Aspire to Be Fearless' mobile mammography coach will be equipped with a waiting room, dressing room, ASPIRE Cristalle digital mammography system with digital breast tomosynthesis and ASPIRE Bellus II, mammography diagnostic workstation. Mammography screening services will be available beginning Fall 2019. A series of educational events will be hosted by Fujifilm throughout the year in select markets around the country.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems (DR: detectors, mobiles, and rooms), to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

