Fujifilm at Forefront of Enterprise Imaging at SIIM 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #301) -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., leading provider of Enterprise Imaging and Medical Informatics solutions, will play a high-profile technological and educational role at the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine Annual Meeting (SIIM19) from June 26-28, 2019 at Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, CO. The company will exhibit its entire Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, present its Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiative and demonstrate AI use cases with Fujifilm's Synapse PACS, and participate in a compelling #AskIndustry session focused on connecting imaging content across the healthcare enterprise.

"The SIIM meeting is a unique forum that brings together the radiology informatics community to explore and address challenges in radiology and enterprise imaging as well as the technological obstacles that may come with it," said Bill Lacy, Vice President of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems, U.S.A., Inc. "It's the ideal setting for Fujifilm to showcase our continuously expanding Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which is designed around a common server side visualization platform and the industry leading VNA technology. We will also be exploring the power of an AI enabled Enterprise Imaging solution"

The following Fujifilm products will be on display and available for demonstration at booth #301:

Synapse PACS : Enables comprehensive and secure radiology, cardiology, and enterprise-imaging data management by displaying organizational datasets with server-side technology to the diagnostic display—on demand and as needed. The server-side platform strengthens expanding imaging infrastructures while minimizing overall support and preparing for an AI-driven future.

Synapse VNA : Facilitates high-quality care delivery by giving practitioners access to the holistic patient imaging record. At the core of Fujifilm's Enterprise Imaging portfolio, Synapse VNA captures, stores, and manages all clinical images and content through 30+ specialty departments to create a complete picture of patient health. This imaging interoperability is critical for diagnosis, treatment, care coordination, and follow-up.

Synapse 3D Advanced Visualization : Designed for use across multiple specialties including radiology, cardiology, surgery and more, Synapse 3D is an enterprise-wide solution that allows practitioners to expedite advanced visualization workflows and efficiently access 3D rendered images. Full integration with Synapse PACS also provides seamless access from any Synapse diagnostic viewer.

Synapse Enterprise Information Systems (EIS) : With Fujifilm's Synapse Radiology Information System as the foundation, Synapse EIS extends the robust technology capabilities beyond radiology to deliver extensive workflow management support to providers across the enterprise. The solution enables providers to effectively engage with their patients, supporting the quality of patient care while also reducing costs.

Synapse Mobility : Provides instant access to the entire patient imaging record, including DICOM and native non-DICOM images and reports on iOS, PC, and Mac platforms through a zero-footprint viewer that requires no code download. Synapse Mobility delivers access to the complete imaging record from all departments and locations inside and outside your facility to support a comprehensive enterprise-imaging viewing strategy.

Discover Fujifilm's Artificial Intelligence Initiative

SIIM attendees are also invited to see first-hand how Fujifilm's AI-enabled platform, REiLI*—powered by server-side informatics technology—can help improve patient care, streamline workflows, and drive new research forward.

Under the REiLI brand, Fujifilm is developing AI technologies that support diagnostic imaging workflow, leveraging the combination of deep learning in its AI technology with Fujifilm's image processing heritage. At booth #301, Fujifilm will feature dedicated workstations demonstrating AI platform use cases within Synapse PACS driven by REiLI. Through these demonstrations, SIIM attendees will have the opportunity to witness the speed and depth of integrated workflows achieved with Fujifilm's REiLI technology coupled with the Synapse server-side PACS system.

Fujifilm's long-term goal is to provide an open platform, which manages the use and delivery of AI technologies through Synapse clinical applications, and realize new and more powerful diagnostic workflows that advance the fields of radiology and enterprise imaging.

Enhance Enterprise Imaging Knowledge at #AskIndustry Session

SIIM attendees are urged to join a discussion on how to best capture, manage and access the appropriate and distinct metadata for various clinical areas at a SIIM-hosted Ask Industry session in which Fujifilm will participate.

Session Title: Capturing the Relevant Metadata for Enterprise Imaging (EI) Across Various Service Lines

Fujifilm Panelist: Nathan Gurgel, Director of Product Marketing, Enterprise Imaging, Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.

Date/Time: Friday, June 28; 11:30 am-12:30 pm

Location: Gaylord Rockies Resort/Science & Innovation Pavilion/Exhibit Hall Theater/Aurora Hall 2

"While Fujifilm is recognized for some of the most robust enterprise imaging technology on the market, we are also deeply committed to fueling the education that ultimately helps providers improve patient care," said Nathan Gurgel, Director of Product Marketing, Enterprise Imaging, Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Fujifilm is excited to participate in an #AskIndustry session designed to educate providers about the complexities of managing critical metadata connected to EI content. Our goal is to take some of the confusion out of the process, so clinicians from various departments across the enterprise have ready access to the complete imaging record including the relevant metadata they require."

*Fujifilm's artificial intelligence software is a work in progress and is not commercially available in the United States.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems (DR: detectors, mobiles, and rooms), to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

