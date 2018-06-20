Fujifilm Brings Enterprise Solutions for Echocardiography, Vascular, and Point-of-Care Ultrasound to ASE 2018

"Fujifilm's line of Synapse® Enterprise Imaging solutions and POCUS systems work seamlessly to allow our customers to achieve comprehensive assessment and management of cardiovascular diseases," said Diku Mandavia, MD, FACEP FRCPC, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. and FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc. "Our technology allows clinicians to efficiently and confidently capture and interpret exceptional images with streamlined workflow, image review and reporting in a variety of clinical areas."

Fujifilm will contribute ten SonoSite Edge II systems for use in ASE's educational hands-on workshop titled, "POCUS Extracardiac Imaging." The presenters will use the Edge II systems to show how POCUS can help to achieve enhanced visualization in the cardiac, abdomen, lungs, and vasculature system. The workshop will be held on Friday, June 22 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm CT., in Tennessee Ballroom C.

The following Fujifilm technologies will be available for demonstration in booth #414:

Synapse Cardiovascular (CV) — Synapse CV provides a comprehensive enterprise solution, with workflow modules across the cardiovascular service line. Diagnostic capabilities for image analysis and structured clinical reporting are available for echocardiography (adult, pediatric, fetal, and stress), cardiac catheterization, invasive peripheral vascular, noninvasive vascular, nuclear cardiology, cardiac CT/MR, and ECG management. With extensive single-click measurement capabilities, Synapse Cardiovascular boosts echo lab workflows and facilitates accurate analysis. Flexible measurement options include pediatric Z-scores, preset measurement routines for 2D and M-mode, user-defined measurements and calculations, show points to link to image where measurement was performed, and more than 400 ASE-suggested default cardiac measurements and calculations are available for off-line analysis.

Synapse zero footprint Cardiovascular Viewer1— A next-generation, secure server-side technology that enables instant access of massive datasets. Synapse Cardiovascular Viewer works within the most popular browsers while using less bandwidth throughout the enterprise. Providing the ability to immediately interact with the data in Synapse Cardiovascular, this viewer facilitates productivity and a better overall user experience.

Synapse 3D— Designed for use across multiple specialties including cardiology, radiology, surgery and more, Synapse 3D is an enterprise-wide solution for performing advanced visualization workflows and accessing 3D rendered images. Full integration with Synapse Cardiovascular and Synapse 5 PACS means one-click access from any Synapse client. Synapse 3D offers more than 50 clinical functions to choose from, with many functions utilizing Fujifilm's Image Intelligence™ capability. 3D imaging improves visualization for complex cardiac interventions and procedure planning including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). It also serves as a resource to review Cardiac CT and Cardiac MR Images. It provides tool sets to assess coronary angiography, cardiac function, calcium scoring and to assist in electrophysiology planning.

SonoSite iViz — Developed for physicians on-the-go, iViz is a built-from-the-ground-up, rugged, lightweight, and miniaturized ultrasound system that fits right in your pocket. It can be taken anywhere, from a patient's bedside to first responders at a car accident. iViz delivers this value by combining excellent imaging performance, one-handed operation and connectivity.

SonoSite Edge II — This ultrasound system offers an enhanced imaging experience through industry-first advanced transducer features that elevate performance by increasing penetration, contrast resolution and improved color sensitivity. Available on select transducers, SonoSite's Armored Cable Technology surrounds transducer wiring with an embedded metal jacket, protecting it from common use/abuse scenarios. The Edge II features an interface that's designed for ease of use to allow for intuitive access to frequently used functions like gain. A wide-angle display with an anti-reflection coating enables minimal adjustments during viewing. It is designed to be truly portable and used in the most rigorous environments. The Edge II will be available in the POCUS Extracardiac Imaging workshop.

Visit events.fujimed.com/ase-2018 to learn more or to schedule a demo.

1Synapse zero footprint Cardiovascular Viewer is a work-in-progress and is not commercially available in the United States.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. - Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced FUJINON brand endoscopes to the medical market. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, go to: www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fujifilm-brings-enterprise-solutions-for-echocardiography-vascular-and-point-of-care-ultrasound-to-ase-2018-300669410.html

SOURCE FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.; FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.