Fujifilm Builds Momentum with Three New Customer Wins in Enterprise Imaging

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging and Medical Informatics solutions, today announced that three additional healthcare facilities have integrated various solutions from the company's Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio into their IT infrastructure. The three facilities will implement offerings from the Synapse portfolio to improve workflows, enhance collaborative care and deliver better patient outcomes.

"Fujifilm prides itself on delivering value from innovation, and these new partnerships exemplify how our technology helps to improve clinical, operational and financial outcomes for a variety of care facilities," said Bill Lacy, Vice President, Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Every component of Fujifilm's robust enterprise imaging portfolio is designed to help clinicians work fast and smart, as well as enhance their ability to connect and collaborate with one another—all while boosting diagnostic confidence."

New care facilities that have now made Fujifilm an integral part of their enterprise imaging strategy include:

Arkansas Children's, Inc. , located in Little Rock, Arkansas, is the only healthcare system in the state solely dedicated to caring for children. U.S. News & World Report ranked five Arkansas Children's specialties among its 2019-20 list of "Best Children's Hospitals." Laser-focused on quality of care for its pediatric patients, Arkansas Children's sought a new solution that could provide a single view of all imaging (DICOM and non-DICOM) from a vendor with a broad product portfolio and deep industry knowledge. As a legacy Fujifilm digital radiography system customer, Arkansas Children's recently expanded its relationship with Fujifilm, installing three solutions from its Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio: Synapse Radiology PACS, Synapse VNA, and Synapse Mobility Enterprise Viewer.

Piedmont Walton Hospital, a 77-bed acute care hospital in Monroe, Georgia, provides its community with access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare close to home. The hospital became a part of the Piedmont Healthcare system on April 1, 2018, and as part of the acquisition, Piedmont wanted to standardize vendors across its healthcare system, which meant system upgrades for Piedmont Walton. The hospital was experiencing significant downtime with its legacy vendor and sought a more stable, scalable and easily-deployable solution with seamless connectivity across the enterprise. With strong support from existing sites using Synapse products, Piedmont Walton designated its vendor of choice to Fujifilm for its next-generation, secure server-side technology, Synapse Radiology PACS.

South Bend Clinic is a physician-owned and led multi-specialty healthcare group based in South Bend, and the largest multi-specialty clinic in Indiana. Already a Synapse Radiology PACS and RIS customer, South Bend was looking to expand its enterprise imaging strategy outside of radiology. The clinic contracted with Fujifilm to install Synapse Cardiology PACS to enhance workflow and help cardiologists advance patient care.

Fujifilm's complete Enterprise Imaging portfolio includes Synapse Radiology PACS, Synapse Cardiology PACS, Synapse 3D, Synapse VNA, Synapse Mobility Enterprise Viewer, Synapse Cloud Services, and Synapse Enterprise Information Systems. For more information, please visit: http://ei.fujimed.com

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems, to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved patient care by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings cutting-edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

