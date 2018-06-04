Fujifilm completes acquisition of Irvine Scientific Sales Company and IS Japan, leading companies of cell culture media

To advance its growth strategies in the healthcare area, Fujifilm continues to invest in contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals and regenerative medicine. At FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), manufacturing capacity for antibody drugs has been increased. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics (FCDI), a world-class developer and manufacturer of iPS cell technologies and know-how, is now a wholly owned subsidiary, and to enter the cell culture media business, Fujifilm acquired FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical, a leading reagent manufacturer. With the acquisition of ISUS and ISJ, Fujifilm will now be able to provide a broad product portfolio from biopharmaceuticals to in vitro fertilization and cell therapy, strengthening its global business in addition to expanding domestic business through strong sales network in Japan. Utilizing its advanced chemical synthesis and design capabilities cultivated in the photographic film business and the cell preparation and culturing technologies of its group companies such as Japan Tissue Engineering, FCDI and FDB, Fujifilm will accelerate the development of highly competitive cell culture media, supporting the further growth of its cell culture media business. Further, by combining the Fujifilm Group's bio-medical-related technologies and products with the cell culture media technologies and products of ISUS and ISJ, the company will expand the contact development and manufacturing business for biopharmaceuticals and reagent business, and also accelerate research and development in the area of regenerative medicine.

<Company Overview of ISUS and ISJ> (As of June 5, 2018)

ISUS ISJ Company Name Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc. IS JAPAN CO.,LTD. Location Santa Ana, California, U.S.A. Toda, Saitama, Japan Year of incorporation 1970 1989 CEO Yutaka Yamaguchi Masatoshi Kato Shareholder FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation(100%) FUJIFILM(100%)

