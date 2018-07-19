Fujifilm Continues Partnership with American College of Radiology, Supports Education Center with Synapse® Enterprise Imaging

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging and Informatics solutions, is continuing its partnership with the American College of Radiology (ACR), a professional medical society at the forefront of innovation and education in radiology. Fujifilm provides Enterprise Imaging solutions, Synapse PACS and 3D, to support dozens of ACR Education Center courses, providing a streamlined educational experience to roughly 1,000 attendees each year.

"We value our continued partnership with ACR. We believe when radiologists and imaging professionals are actively trained and educated using industry leading technology, they'll set a higher standard for care when practices are applied in the workplace," said Bill Lacy, Vice President of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "As we approach 10 years of collaboration with ACR, we look forward to our joint expertise forming better-trained healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes for years to come."

Fujifilm and ACR's partnership began in 2009, when the two organizations first teamed up to enhance ACR's comprehensive, interactive radiology courses offered through its education center.

"The ACR Education Center is one of the most technologically advanced training facilities in the world for radiologists. We are proud to work with vendors like Fujifilm to enable radiologists in the U.S. and abroad to review hundreds of cases using the latest technology, and use their skills to deliver the highest quality patient care," said Vinay Sandhir, Senior Director, ACR Education Center.

ACR is currently upgrading to Fujifilm's latest PACS, Synapse 5. Synapse 5 is Fujifilm's next- generation, secure server-side technology that enables instant access of massive datasets. It works within the most popular browsers while using less bandwidth throughout the enterprise. Synapse 5 PACS will be integrated with the ACR Case Engine, ACR's proprietary learning methodology, which provides attendees immediate, real-time feedback as they report their findings and progress through each course's case library.

In addition to utilizing Synapse PACS, ACR has utilized Synapse 3D in the educational courses for performing advanced visualization workflows and accessing 3D rendered images. Synapse 3D is an enterprise-wide solution designed for use across multiple specialties including radiology, cardiology, surgery, leveraging seamless workflows within with Synapse 5 PACS.

ACR uses these technologies at its Education Center in Reston, Virginia and Australia, in classes that focus on Abdominal Imaging, Body and Pelvic MR, Cardiac MR, Emergency Radiology, High-Resolution CT of the Chest, MSK MR, Neuroradiology and more. To learn more about Fujifilm, visit www.fujimed.com. To learn more about the American College of Radiology's Education Center, visit www.acr.org/edcenter.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc. – Endoscopy manufactures and supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.

The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.

