Fujifilm Debuts Eight New State-Of-The-Art Endoscopes At ACG 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #502) – FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.- Endoscopy, a division of the Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, will unveil eight new endoscopes as well as exhibit its comprehensive suite of endoscopic imaging solutions at the American College of Gastroenterology's Annual Meeting (ACG). The event takes place from October 27-29, 2019 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX.

"We're excited to debut our latest generation of endoscopes to the US market during ACG. The addition of these eight new endoscopes to our portfolio means we now offer a full line of core and interventional solutions for both hospitals and ASCs," says Taisuke Fujita, General Manager of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.—Endoscopy. "These powerful tools are designed to aid clinicians during even the most challenging procedures and support optimal patient outcomes."

In booth #502 at ACG 2019, Fujifilm will showcase the following endoscope solutions for ERCP, EUS, Colonoscopy, and Gastroscopy including hands on ESD, EUS, and ERCP activities using tissue models:

ED-580XT Duodenoscope— The ED-580XT Duodenoscope features a removable single use distal end cap which provides access to the elevator for manual cleaning. The ED-580XT Duodenoscope combines optimal visual orientation with exceptional maneuverability and control, helping to achieve cannulation efficiently while keeping the focus on diagnosis and therapy even in the most challenging Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio-Pancreatography (ERCP) procedures. The new design incorporates a smooth working channel and guidewire lock delivering efficient device advancement and exchange. Fujifilm recently concluded its ED-580XT limited market evaluation (LME). In clinical use at multiple facilities, the ED-580XT received positive feedback from physicians who complimented the scope's image quality, ease of advancements of large diameter devices, and performance and impressive wire locking mechanism. Fujifilm received 510(K) clearance for the ED-580XT in the spring, and the product is now commercially available.

EI-580BT Short Double Balloon Endoscope - Fujifilm pioneered double-balloon endoscopy, which enabled access to tortuous anatomy such as the intestine. With the addition of the EI-580BT Short Double Balloon Endoscope, Fujifilm adds to its portfolio with an impressive new tool that has a working length of 155 cm and working channel diameter of 3.2 mm, allowing access in altered anatomy. It also maintains an instrument channel length and diameter that accommodates the use of standard devices. Fujifilm received 510(k) clearance for the EI-580BT in the summer, and the product is now commercially available.

EC-760P-V/L and EC-760S-V/L Colonoscopes, EG-760CT and EG-740N Gastroscopes— Fujifilm has added these four new 700 Series endoscopes to its Core GI portfolio. Now, the 700 Series portfolio is fully equipped with Ultra-Slim, Standard, Zoom, and Therapeutic gastroscopes and Slim, Adult, Standard and Zoom colonoscopes. The 700 Series scopes offer a unique combination of visualization, access, comfort, and control that together create an unparalleled experience in the endoscopy suite. Designed for use with the company's ELUXEO® endoscopic imaging platform, Fujifilm's 700 Series endoscopes are compatible with Linked Color Imaging (LCI®) and Blue Light Imaging (BLI) and are engineered to enable physicians to achieve advanced visualization in image-enhanced endoscopy. Fujifilm expects these four new scopes to be commercially available in November 2019.

EG-580UT and EG-580UR Endoscopic Ultrasonic Scopes — Fujifilm's Endoscopic Ultrasound solutions are equipped with a high resolution Super CCD image sensor which ensures sensitive and high quality images and are utilized in conjunction with the SU-1 Ultrasound Processor, which is a user-friendly compact device that is incorporated into the Eluxeo tower for space saving convenience. The EG-580UT Curved Linear EUS scope is designed with a small bending radius and short rigid section to enable easy access to targeted areas. A wide puncture range enables FNA/FNB from a variety of positions to achieve broader accessibility. The EG-580UR Radial EUS scope is equipped with a slim distal end diameter, round tip design and a direct forward view for insertion into narrow lumens as in standard gastroscopic procedures. An upward bending capability of 190o allows the endoscopic Ultrasound scope to be operated almost in the same way as a standard gastroscope. The EG-580UT and EG-580UR received 510(K) clearance in September and are expected to be commercially available this winter.

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD)— These devices are designed for use with compatible endoscopes to aid clinicians in performing effective ESD interventions within the digestive tract. ClutchCutter® is a rotatable forceps, FlushKnife a versatile and efficient diathermic slitter, and ST Hood Short Type are intended to maintain field of view during endoscopic procedures such as mucosal resection or ESD.

A tradition for more than a decade, Fujifilm will participate in ACG's "Prescriptions in Success: Careers in Medicine" event. Sponsored by ACG's Minority Affairs and Cultural Diversity Committee, the program will take place on Tuesday, October 29th at Fox Technical High School in San Antonio, Texas. During the educational session, Fujifilm will offer more than 100 students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with clinical technology, while inspiring them to pursue careers in medicine.

